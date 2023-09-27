Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
66° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Q&A: Northwestern Athletics discusses new men’s basketball ticket claim process
September 27, 2023
Illinois legislation first to protect the children of influencers
September 27, 2023
Council introduces semi truck ban on certain streets, approves election matching fund
September 27, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3223 Views
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 24, 2023
2
2328 Views
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Elena Hubert, Arts & Entertainment Editor • September 24, 2023
3
1540 Views
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
Ella Jeffries, Print Managing Editor • September 24, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Council introduces semi truck ban on certain streets, approves election matching fund

An+exterior+shot+of+the+Lorraine+H.+Morton+Civic+Center%2C+a+red-brick+building+with+a+tan+stone+entryway%2C+big+silver+lettering+and+a+black+door+with+a+curved+windowpane.
Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
Council introduced a new ordinance to ban semi trucks on certain streets near Clesen Wholesale.
Lily Ogburn, Assistant City Editor
September 27, 2023

Evanston City Council introduced a new ordinance to ban semi trucks on streets surrounding Clesen Wholesale ― a wholesale vendor for garden retailers and landscapers ― and approved an ordinance to create a small donor matching fund for fair elections at a meeting Tuesday night. 

8th Ward residents previously raised concerns to Ald. Devon Reid (8th) about disruptive semi trucks transporting materials to and from the store, primarily on Dewey Avenue. Several residents attended Tuesday’s meeting to support the ordinance, which would prohibit semi trucks from using certain roads in the area.

According to residents, the trucks create unsafe conditions, preventing community members from leaving the neighborhood and making noise throughout the night. 

“They are also using the residential streets to do loading and unloading,” Evanston resident Rebecca Luzadder said. “The cars are not able to go by. The school buses are not able to go by. It’s a really big challenge.”

Alds. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) and Bobby Burns (5th) consulted Assistant City Attorney Brian George about the potential liability of banning semi trucks. George said that while further research is needed, there is a possibility of litigation if the ordinance is cutting into a business.

However, Reid said he wants to send a “very clear message” to Clesen Wholesale about the council’s willingness to implement the ordinance. 

“This location that happens to be in a residential neighborhood needs to operate as if it is in a residential area,” Reid said. “This is a last resort to bring relief to residents who are concerned about the safety of their families and their children.”

Council approved the introduction of the ordinance and pushed its vote to Oct. 23 to allow more time for communication with the company.

Council also voted to establish a small donor matching fund that would provide public funds for mayoral election campaigns. The ordinance aims to encourage qualified candidates to run for office, regardless of their ability to pay for campaign costs. 

According to the ordinance, “The current campaign finance system reduces the opportunity for all citizens to equally and meaningfully participate in the democratic process.” Qualifying candidates will receive payment from the city to use for campaign expenses.

City Council will either allocate $68,750 or one-sixtieth of a percent of Evanston’s annual budget to the fund, depending on which number is greater.

Qualifying candidates must collect 100 initial donations for the mayoral office, and the city will match the collected donations up to $45,000. The ordinance also notes that if 90% of the fund is distributed, the city clerk will notify candidates, and no additional matching payments will be made. 

The ordinance passed with a vote of 6-2. Reid and Thomas Suffredin (6th) voted against the ordinance, and Burns was not present for the vote.

Council was also disrupted by hateful speech at Tuesday’s meeting. An unidentified individual interrupted Mayor Daniel Biss’ proclamations using the City Council’s public Zoom meeting. The individual made several comments before city staff shut down the Zoom meeting. 

Biss initiated a brief recess to assess the problem, and Council resumed about 10 minutes after the interruption without the Zoom meeting.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LilyOgburn

Related Stories: 

Northwestern Accountability Alliance, Evanston residents rally against Ryan Field commercial rezoning

Evanston Police Department gives update on crime trends, community relations to City Council

City Council talks funding, debates bonds for proposed 2024 Capital Improvement Program
More to Discover
More in City
Houses lined up on a blue background with a green floor. A piece of paper with black lines and a dollar sign is in the foreground with COVID-19 particles in the sky.
Open Communities lawsuit alleges racial, income-based housing discrimination
Protestors opposing the new Ryan Field marched down half of Sheridan Road toward the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. They began at Lighthouse Beach and were accompanied by a car caravan.
Northwestern Accountability Alliance, Evanston residents rally against Ryan Field commercial rezoning
A sign reads “Evanston Police Department” at the bottom of an art-deco brick building with an American flag hanging on a left wall and podi
Evanston Police Department gives update on crime trends, community relations to City Council
Gray sign with white lettering and green trees in the background.
Senior-only DMV service center to open at Evanston Civic Center
An exterior photo of Margarita Inn.
Cook County officials designate $7 million purchase of Margarita Inn
Two fountains at the center of a pond spew water as ducks swim by.
Evanston receives grant to improve urban forest health in waterside parks
More in City Council
Hand pushes timesheet card into machine with blue background.
City Council delays Fair Workweek Ordinance until Jan. 2024
The entrance of a building with two purple flowers out of focus in the camera.
City Council discusses water fund, parks updates for 2024 Capital Improvement Program
a red brick building alongside greenery
City Council talks funding, debates bonds for proposed 2024 Capital Improvement Program
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.
City Council approves 20% wage increase for Evanston City Employees Union
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
A guide to understanding Evanston’s City Government
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. A purple flower stands in the foreground in front of the red and white brick building.
Evanston Corporation Counsel will leave Evanston on Aug. 11
More in Latest Stories
Heather Metz (left) talks with McCormick freshman Liv Bernstein (right). Metz launched a Northwestern outpost of mindyKNOWS, a St. Louis-founded business where parents can subscribe to have a local available to assist their college student.
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
The Technological Institute. McCormick Prof. Jonathan Rivnay leads device development as a co-principal investigator on the project.
$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project
The new initiative is a collaboration between Northwestern, Penn State University and the University of Minnesota.
Big Ten Academic Alliance seeks to ensure equity with Open Educational Resources
Sophomore Ethan Tseng hits the ball. Tseng led the ‘Cats with a fourth-place individual finish at the Windon Memorial Classic.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places sixth in Windon Memorial Classic
Juniors Ava Earl and Anna Hightower run in a race. Earl finished in the top-70 at the Virginia Invitational over the weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern finishes middle of the pack at Virginia Invitational
Graduate student defender Reese Mayer kicks the ball. Northwestern’s men’s soccer team slotted in at 16th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
Soccer: Northwestern men’s soccer slides to 16th, women’s soccer drops out of latest United Soccer Coaches poll
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in