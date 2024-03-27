Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
30° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Israel Policy Forum group debates leadership, policy, two-state solution at NU speaker event
March 28, 2024
State Rep. Robyn Gabel discusses upcoming state environmental bills, celebrates sustainability progress
March 27, 2024
Illinois faces educator shortage in nearly two-thirds of all educational agencies, report finds
March 27, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1112 Views
Men’s Basketball: Buie and Langborg bid farewell to collegiate careers, Northwestern’s season ends in Round of 32 loss to No. 1 Connecticut
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • March 25, 2024
2
545 Views
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s season screeches to a halt against No. 1 UConn
Jake Epstein, Senior Staffer • March 25, 2024
3
430 Views
Men’s Basketball: Battle-tested Northwestern looks to create history versus No. 1 Connecticut in Round of 32
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • March 23, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City Council approves $180,000 to purchase electric leaf blower equipment

A+person+with+glasses+sitting+at+a+podium+looks+up.
Daily file photo by Shun Graves
After City Council rejected an effort from Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) to pause the city’s gas leaf blower ban, it approved funding to purchase electric leaf blowers for local landscaping businesses at its Monday meeting.
William Tong, City Editor
March 27, 2024

After rejecting a pause on Evanston’s gas leaf blower ban two weeks ago, City Council approved $180,000 for city staff to purchase electric leaf blower equipment in bulk at its Monday night meeting. 

The authorization aims to help local landscapers transition to electric leaf blowers in compliance with city regulations. 

After successfully applying for a grant through the Sustain Evanston program, landscapers can receive leaf blowers paid for by the city, according to Cara Pratt, Evanston’s sustainability and resilience manager. Applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis, she told The Daily.

The original proposal allocated $80,000 to purchase leaf blowers, batteries, chargers and other equipment, but councilmembers added another $100,000 during their discussion.

“I’m hoping that will give Cara (Pratt) and her staff some flexibility to make sure we’re helping all the small businesses that need help and speed up the process,” Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said. “We’re quickly entering spring cleanup season.” 

Despite increasing the supply of available electric leaf blowers, several city officials identified the grant application process as a major hurdle for local landscapers, many of whom are members of the Latine community. 

“We found that the bottleneck of the process to become eligible (for grants) is the registration,” Geracaris said. 

Prior to the meeting, Spanish versions of the application were not available, according to City Clerk Stephanie Mendoza. Mendoza said her office has taken on helping Spanish-speaking landscaping firms apply for city grants. 

The application process is extensive, Mendoza added. She said landscapers often need to become registered entities, obtain liability insurance and furnish certificates of insurance to complete the process. 

“We started helping a company two weeks ago, and today we were finally able to get everything through,” she said. 

During the meeting, city staff said they would work to make translated versions of the Sustain Evanston application available. 

Ald. Thomas Suffredin (6th) touched on changing the enforcement scheme for the gas leaf blower ban, which also came up during the March 11 meeting.

“How do we put a bow on this — tie penalties and enforcement to the property owner rather than (the) landscaping company, get compliant equipment in the hands of companies doing business in Evanston, and save money on equipment?” Suffredin said.

After Suffredin posed that question, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) made a motion to set time aside during City Council’s June 24 meeting to work on more permanent adjustments to enforcing the gas leaf blower ban. The current reporting and citation process has resulted in people harassing landscaping workers, local landscapers have told City Council. 

Monday night’s discussion about language access and Sustain Evanston application barriers show areas where the city needs to improve in helping local landscapers struggling to transition to electric leaf blowers, Geracaris said.

“There’s a big piece of education that we have to do here to demystify fees and licensing,” he said. “These are just folks that want to work, and they’ve been doing this for years, and they did not know all these hoops that they had to jump through.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @william2tong

Related Stories: 

City Council maintains gas leaf blower ban, explores alternative support for small landscaping companies

Potential pause to city’s gas and propane leaf blower ban stirs up controversy

City Council approves non-police alternative for 911 response to start by June
More to Discover
More in City
Three people sit at a table.
Evanston to proceed with new version of guaranteed income program
Four people look at a poster board while holding clipboards.
Envision Evanston 2045 community meeting gives residents opportunity to share goals for city
A person raises their hand while talking at a dais.
City Council keeps term limits for city boards, commissions, committees
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center
City Council maintains gas leaf blower ban, explores alternative support for small landscaping companies
Music by Alex is a new business aiming primarily to support high schoolers getting started in professional music.
Music by Alex offers creative space, resources to local musicians
People walk in downtown Evanston on Thursday, Feb. 29. A new grant program could help still-struggling local businesses cover their expenses.
New city grant program could help Evanston businesses recover from pandemic
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in