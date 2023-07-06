Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
66° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, around town July 7-9
July 7, 2023
News Quiz: First female chair of the Department of Medicine; the new whiskey bar, Oskar; Season 6 of Black Mirror
July 6, 2023
Summer research funding allows students to investigate cults, Cape Cod and more
July 5, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1234 Views
Reel Thoughts: ‘Black Mirror’ season six is a mixed bag
Nicole Markus, Kederang Ueda, Jaharia Knowles, and Jacob Wendler July 3, 2023
2
658 Views
Northwestern announces first female chair of Medicine
Shravya Pant, Reporter • July 3, 2023
3
495 Views
Whiskey bar Oskar opens, showcasing local liquors
Cole Reynolds, Print Managing Editor • July 2, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mexican Cowboys showcase traditions in Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade

A+charro+rides+in+Evanston%E2%80%99s+Fourth+of+July+parade.+
Karina Aronson/The Daily Northwestern
A charro rides in Evanston’s Fourth of July parade.
Karina Aronson, Reporter
July 6, 2023

As horses flicked their tails and gnawed on a bushy lawn outside a tall brick apartment building, charro riders from Asociación de Charros de la Mesa prepared their outfits and saddles for Evanston’s Fourth of July parade. An hour later, a breeze ruffled the strutting horses’ tails and saddle tassels as the Asociación de Charros de la Mesa rode down the street. 

A firefighter by day, charro Manny Galvan, 47, learned how to ride in elementary school. The thrill of riding in Evanston’s Fourth of July parade has kept him coming back for years. 

“When I first started doing this, I was getting goosebumps all the time,” Galvan said. “Everybody [is] screaming and chanting. The environment makes it worth doing.” 

Known as charros or Mexican Cowboys, these performers wear outfits complete with colorful puffy dresses, embroidered jackets and wide-brimmed hats. Charros have become synonymous with Mexican culture through the country’s national sport: Charrería, a rodeo-like competition where participants compete in events like roping, horse dancing and women’s synchronized riding. 

Although Charrería is often compared to rodeo, one key difference is the saddle used. Instead of the slim knobby handle typical to western saddles, the horns saddles of charros are bulkier, historically allowing for easier access when roping cattle, Galvan said. 

Those saddles have become a way for younger Evanston charros to make the culture their own. Evanston Township High School senior and synchronized rider Zayra Arellano said some younger charros prefer adorning their saddles with metal whereas older generations often prioritize detailed designs. 

Long before the parade started, West Chicago resident Lupe Aguinaga’s husband rose early to bathe his two horses — Rooster, an Aztec quarter horse who enjoys dancing and playing dead, and Diamond, a Palomino quarter horse who knows rodeo roping. Since different saddles are used for parades and every-day riding, Aguinaga’s husband also cleaned his two saddles. He custom ordered an initialled saddle with both American and Mexican eagles, reflecting his Mexican culture and his time spent in the U.S. Army, Aguinaga said.  

In a shady lane tucked off of Central Street, Aguinaga handed out sandwiches and water to riders as family members congregated around a golf cart and the horse trailers. Music blasted over speakers mounted on the back of a pickup truck and charros helped adjust others’ tack. 

For many charros, the parade is a way to showcase their culture, pride and achievement of dreams. Arellano’s father’s dream after immigrating to the U.S. was to own horses. Charro riding represents the fruition of that dream, Arellano said. 

For others, the parade is a form of cultural preservation. Traditions like roping competitions and horse dancing are starting to fade away as new generations lose interest, Aguinaga said. 

Just like his father did for him, Westchester charro trainer Roman Arellano encouraged his son to try charro from a young age. 

“Instead of having my [son] in baseball, we have him in charro team, which is like Mexican rodeo, culture, history and, of course, riding horses. The art of rodeo,” Roman Arellano said.

Asociación de Charros de la Mesa plans on attending Evanston’s Fourth of July parade next year, honoring their traditions, Roman Arellano said. 

Karina Aronson is a student in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer.

Related Stories: 

Evanston Fourth of July Association recruits volunteers for 2023 celebration

Captured: Evanston bursts with color for 100th Fourth of July Celebration

Evanston reels from violent Fourth of July
More to Discover
More in City
After last year’s Highland Park shooting, Evanston Police Department bumped up officer presence at the parade.
Residents celebrate Independence Day amongst increased police presence as Highland Park shooting looms
A boy scout rings a bell on a float decorated with American flags.
Captured: Evanston bursts with color for 100th Fourth of July Celebration
A man writes on a red pole
Whiskey bar Oskar opens, showcasing local liquors
Graphic depicting “The Weekend Ahead” text and drawings of a lighthouse, Northwestern flag, paintbrushes, film and a building.
The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston June 30-July 4
A person holding a skateboard
Skate park construction at Twiggs Park set to begin in July
The exterior of Ryan Field, a large tan stadium with words reading “Ryan Field” and several cars parked in front.
Northwestern speakers address community concerns at 7th Ward special topic meeting on Ryan Rebuild project
More in Events
People sit on a grassy field with vendor tents surrounding them. A multi-color balloon arch with the words “Juneteenth 23” is visible.
Evanston commemorates Juneteenth with parade, celebration
A man in a purple robe and a black cap walks down the aisle.
University president Michael Schill inaugurated
Five people sitting in chairs with water bottles at their feet.
Northwestern Accountability Alliance gathers support for community benefits agreement at town hall
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
Mayor Biss talks Evanston-NU relationship, economic recovery at State of the City address
The storefront of Artem Pop Up Gallery on Sherman Avenue with a white sign and glass window.
May Mart celebrates, supports Evanston ASPA-owned businesses
People hang onto a metal fence and throw their arms into the air
Northwestern, Mayfest talk Dillo Day and graduation with Evanston residents
More in Top Stories
Photo of Dr. Susan Quaggin posing in a research lab.
Northwestern announces first female chair of Medicine
A white building with pillars and carved out bodies against a blue sky.
Northwestern affirms commitment to diversity after SCOTUS strikes down affirmative action
Gray, smoky skies are visible over buildings.
Evanston issues air quality alert, closes beaches and cancels some events
A tan residential building
City Council approves loans, holds land sale for Church Street affordable housing complex
A student in a green shirt typing on a laptop
Ninety-nine rejections and a single success: NU students share about their summer internships
A man in a white jersey holds an orange ball.
Chase Audige joins Miami Heat’s summer league team
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in