The Daily Northwestern wins 33 awards at 2023 Illinois College Press Association convention

The Daily Northwestern won 33 awards at the 2023 Illinois College Press Association convention held in Chicago this past weekend.

The contest recognized works produced from fall 2021 through fall 2022. Isabelle Sarraf (Medill ’22) was editor in chief in Winter Quarter 2022 and Medill senior Jacob Fulton was editor in Spring and Fall Quarters of 2022.

The Daily won eight first-place awards, 12 second-place awards, five third-place awards and eight honorable mentions. This was the first year in which The Daily was entered into Division B, for schools with an undergraduate population of 7,000 or greater.

“I think the fact that a lot of our categories were won over a range of different categories speaks to our strength overall as a paper,” Editor-in-Chief Alex Perry said. “I think that we have really strong photographers, really strong writers, really strong designers and just a really talented staff overall, and this weekend’s wins proves that.”

The Daily also won first place in the online news category.

See below for a full award list.

First place

Assistant Design Editor Sara Gronich and former Design Editor Bailey Richards for the Jan. 24, 2022 issue’s opinion page layout, which featured op-eds by contributors Emilio Cabral and Emily Zou.

Former Editor in Chief Jacob Fulton for his sports news story on NU’s plans for the new Ryan field.

Former Sports Editor Charlotte Varnes for her sports game story on NU lacrosse’s NCAA semi-final loss against North Carolina in May 2022.

Senior Staffer Lawrence Price for his sports feature story on the return of senior defensive back A.J. Hampton Jr. following an injury.

Former Print Managing Editor Maia Spoto for their news podcast on a Chicago O’Hare Airport employee who returned to work after being sick for months with long COVID-19.

Senior Staffer Lawrence Price for his sports podcast highlighting NU athletic’s assistant director of marketing Kathryn Dillin.

The Daily Northwestern Staff for sweepstakes. Each individual award generates points that are tallied for the sweepstakes category, with The Daily winning the most points in the daily newspaper division.

Second place

Assistant Design Editors Sara Gronich and Wendy Zhu for the Entertainment Supplement of the Arts & Entertainment Expanded April 2022 Edition’s layout.

Former Illustration Editor Olivia Abeyta and Print Managing Editor Angeli Mittal for the Special Supplement of Orientation Issue 2022’s layout.

Digital Managing Editor Joanne Haner for her July 11 newsletter with a Minions-inspired twist.

Former City Editor Avani Kalra for her news story on a lack of support for non-Ukrainian countries.

Former Print Managing Editor Isabel Funk for her in-depth reporting on Northwestern labor movements and workers’ unionization efforts.

Editor-in-Chief Alex Perry for her headline writing: “Brewbike puts the brakes on operations after six years.”

Former Print Managing Editor Laya Neelakandan, Senior Staffer Jenna Wang and Former Summer Print Managing Editor Audrey Hettleman for their reporting on diverse communities in three articles: An investigative story about lack of support at Multicultural Student Affairs, a feature on a web series exploring intercultural relationships and a piece on how the reversal of Roe v. Wade may impact LGBTQ+ rights.

Senior Staffer Sheena Tan for her photo essay featuring items that remind students of home.

Print Managing Editor Angeli Mittal for her feature page design of the COVID-19 Two Years Later Issue’s timeline.

Digital Managing Editor Joanne Haner for her multimedia reporting on Evanston Pride’s second annual Una Fiesta Hispana during Hispanic Heritage month in October.

Former Print Managing Editor Laya Neelakandan for her news podcast on the American Studies major.

Audio Editor Erica Schmitt for her entertainment & culture podcast on practicing proper name pronunciation.

Third place

Former Design Editor Bailey Richards, Assistant Design Editors Sara Gronich and Wendy Zhu for the April 28, 2022 issue’s opinion page layout, which featured op-eds by contributors Annie Horowitz and Isabel Podolsky.

City Editor Aviva Bechky and Former City Editor Avani Kalra for their in-depth reporting on how Evanston-based residential mental health care facility Albany Care failed to support its residents.

Digital Managing Editor Joanne Haner for her photo essay on an annual student-led cancer research fundraiser that raised more than $40,000.

Assistant Design Editor Wendy Zhu for her feature page design of the Midterms 2022 Special Issue.

Print Managing Editor Angeli Mittal for her sports page design of the Northwestern football game against Purdue.

Honorable mentions

Former Creative Director Meher Yeda for her editorial cartoon of a dinosaur contemplating mortality.

Senior Staffer Saul Pink for his feature story on Ald. Bobby Burns’ (5th) marijuana business and the politics surrounding the evolving industry.

Former Sports Editor Charlotte Varnes for her sports feature story on senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara’s influence on the volleyball team.

Senior Staffer Saul Pink for his headline writing: “Evanston Burger King ends its reign as empty building gets demolished.”

Creative Director Seeger Gray for his feature photo for: “Look and Listen: Bienen students’ parking lot practices.”

Print Managing Editor Angeli Mittal for her general news photo gallery for Northwestern’s 2022 commencement ceremony.

Assistant Design Editor Sara Gronich and Former Design Editor Bailey Richards for their front page layouts of the Feb. 18, Feb. 21 and Feb. 25 print issues.

Former Photo Editor Madison Smith for multimedia reporting on GlennArt Farm on Chicago’s West Side.

