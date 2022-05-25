Captured: The pieces of home they bring with them

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

I grew up near Purdue University, less than three hours from campus, and my family has never moved. “Home” for me has always been easy to define and hard to miss, but my international friends share a different story. I asked them to show the camera what they bring to campus that reminds them the most of what they consider to be home.

Gallery | 10 Photos Sheena Tan/Daily Senior Staffer McCormick sophomore Maria Charisi holds the Orthodox baptism charm she received from her mother when she was baptized as a baby.



“Every time before I leave Greece my mom always asks if I have it with me,” Charisi said, “She says that it’ll keep me safe. I’ve had the charm with me forever.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @SheenaTan14

Related Stories:

— Captured: Late Nights at the Library

— Defining Safe: Navigating Northwestern as an International Student

— International students discuss attending college from around the world