Captured: The pieces of home they bring with them
May 25, 2022
I grew up near Purdue University, less than three hours from campus, and my family has never moved. “Home” for me has always been easy to define and hard to miss, but my international friends share a different story. I asked them to show the camera what they bring to campus that reminds them the most of what they consider to be home.
