Captured: Northwestern Commencement ceremony 2022

Angeli Mittal, Design Editor

June 13, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern celebrated the Class of 2022 Monday at the Commencement ceremony held at Ryan Field. This year’s graduates were joined by families, faculty and alumni celebrating their 50th reunion. Former New York Times reporter and bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson delivered the commencement address, and University President Morton Schapiro concluded the ceremony for the final time before his departure from the role on Aug. 31.

A person in a purple gown holds up a white sign with a red heart and black lines.A person in a cap and gown looks to the crowd as they hold their cell phone in the other hand.A student in a cap and gown raises their arm up amid a sea of graduation caps.A student looks into their phone camera while walking in a line of people wearing purple gowns.A student wearing sunglasses with a cap and gown waves to their front. A person in a purple gown and graduation cap speaks in front of a brown podium.A student in a cap and gown gives a speech in front of a brown podium and a sea of students in similar attire.A person in a purple gown gives a speech in front of a microphone on a brown podium.A student in a cap and gown smiles in front of a microphone on stage.A student in a purple gown raises their arm, with cap in hand, in front of a sea of students.A student wearing a cap and gown waves to the camera.Two students wave their caps amid a sea of students.A student wearing a cap and gown looks out in the distance.Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @amittal27

Related Stories: 

Speakers encourage unity in combating inequity at 2022 Commencement

Captured: Class of ’22 makes one last march (back) through The Arch

Bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson to deliver commencement address this year

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in