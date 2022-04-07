Meher’s Cartoon: “The curse”

Title+%E2%80%9CThe+curse+of+being+a+prophetic+dinosaur+in+the+cretaceous+period%E2%80%9D+over+two+boxes.+In+the+first+box+a+smaller+dinosaur+tells+a+bigger+dinosaur+%E2%80%9Cmommy%2C+I+can%E2%80%99t+wait+to+live+forever.%E2%80%9D+In+the+second+box%2C+the+bigger+dinosaur+has+a+tear+on+its+face.

Meher’s Cartoon: “The curse of being a prophetic dinosaur in the cretaceous period”

Meher Yeda, Website Developer
April 7, 2022

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @yikesmeher