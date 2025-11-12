Artem Pop Up Gallery to downsize, give up workshop space after limited signups

Artem Pop Up Gallery, a vibrant storefront and exhibition space in downtown Evanston, will be scaling down in the coming months by renouncing an adjacent workshop space just months after expanding in June.

Co-owner Sarita Kamat decided to expand the gallery after she received several customer requests for workshops and classes. Together with her husband, she decided to sign a lease for an open space next door, hoping to offer artist workshops and events there.

“It was kind of an impulse decision,” Kamat said. “We planned to have workshops, but also birthday parties, date night parties or evenings out with friends with an art project.”

The main gallery lacked the space to host over 10 people, so Kamat said it made sense to have a separate venue. Since people were inquiring, she was sure there would be a big response to her newly launched classes.

However, that wasn’t the case.

“It didn’t work out the way I thought it would,” Kamat said. “We didn’t have as many registrations as I expected, and I couldn’t cope with paying the rent and keeping the space.”

In the last five months, Kamat has offered workshops every afternoon but has only held 35 sessions with attendees. The attended classes have usually hosted just one or two students, which she said is just not enough to keep the place going.

Last week, Kamat gave her exit notice to the landlord. Kamat said she parts with the space with sadness, but not regret.

“I love that place so much, and I feel so sad,” Kamat said. “You learn from your experiences. I don’t feel like I’m giving up on anything because I tried, and now I know.”

Blythe Watkins, a friend of Kamat who helps out at the gallery weekly, said they hope to host smaller-scale workshops in the back of the main gallery space.

This studio space, which is currently used by Kamat to produce art, can accommodate around four or five people. Watkins said this capacity is fitting for the number of workshop signups Artem is getting at the moment.

“I don’t think we’re losing anything by not having the space next door,” Watkins said. “It would be wonderful if we were able to (keep it), but it’s not in the cards right at this minute.”

Artem also supports artists in other ways. Monthly meet-the-artist events, where an artist will come to the gallery and share their creative process, have had an audience of 60 people.

Vaiju Saraf, a canvas and mosaic artist who has displayed work at Artem for seven years, said she and other artists are grateful for the chance to interact with customers. Putting a face to the name and their art fosters connection, Saraf said.

Saraf said she views these events as ways Kamat is supporting the 64 artists currently showing work at Artem. In contrast to other galleries she’s worked with in the Chicagoland area, Saraf said Artem is a more understanding environment.

Kamat will continue to offer new and inspiring classes at least into November, while she still has the adjacent space.

“Sarita is always supportive of the artists,” Saraf said. “She runs it like her extended family.”

