Pie’s the limit: Events happening in Evanston during November

As leaves transform into autumn-ready colors, Thanksgiving slowly approaches and pies of a wide variety begin to bake, there are several events in Evanston to commence the holiday season. With most events free of charge, take advantage of finding and connecting with community members during the start of the chilly season.

Creativity and Meditation: For Artists on Monday, Nov. 3

For those seeking a moment of artistic zen, look no further than Creativity and Meditation: For Artists. Meant to support all artists, this event empowers and elevates artistic energy to the next level. Whether you are facing a creative block or simply want to learn new meditative techniques, stop by the Clairvoyant Center of Chicago and experience a refresh to artistic energy.

3rd Annual Flannel Fest on Friday, Nov. 7

In a partnership between Ridgeville Park District and local breweries Sketchbook, Double Clutch and Alarmist, the third annual Flannel Fest is finally on the horizon. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., experience bonfires, music, games and brews from the three partner businesses. Purchase $25 tickets on Ridgeville Park District’s website. Child care, meant for attendees with loved ones under the age of 21, is also available for purchase.

reFashioning Family Open House on Saturday, Nov. 8

The Evanston History Center is hosting a fashion-forward event for anyone interested in the arts. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and lasting two hours, guests can explore the reFashioning History exhibit free of charge before diving into hands-on activities. From dressing up and enjoying live music to craft tables focused on paper fashion dolls and “design-your-own” sketches, this event is a must for fashion lovers.

In Her Voice: A Conversation with Taylor Armstrong on Thursday, Nov. 13

This month, the YWCA Evanston/North Shore will commence “In Her Voice,” a series that uplifts women and provokes change through conversations about women’s challenges. Held at The Woman’s Club of Evanston, former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and advocate Taylor Armstrong will kick off the brand-new series. The event aims to ensure domestic violence isn’t just a yearly issue and connect members with one another. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts an hour later. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

McGaw Y 140th Birthday: Cake with the CEO + Author Talk with Dino Robinson on Monday, Nov. 17

As the McGaw YMCA turns 140 this year, a grand celebration will ensue. Inside the Chinnock Lounge in the McGaw YMCA, President and CEO Monique Parsons will join author Morris “Dino” Robinson in the unveiling of new stories in his revised book on the former Emerson Street Branch YMCA. After the conversation, a book signing, birthday cake and limited edition YMCA swag are available to attendees. With the opportunity to sign a birthday card and celebrate, the event is free to all.

Paint a Christmas Trinket Dish & Candle Holder with Sarita Kamat on Thursday, Nov. 20

Want to unleash your creativity before the holiday season arrives? Look no further than Artem Pop Up Gallery’s Art Workshop with artist Sarita Kamat. With the purchase of a $75 ticket, attendees will receive a take-home water brush set, Pebeo Glass paints and their handcrafted trinket dish and clear glass candle holder. From colorful florals to stunning landscapes, this workshop is a great way to create a one-of-a-kind creation for the holiday season. Tickets are available for purchase on Artem’s website.

2025 Holiday Bazaar from Friday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 23

Those seeking to start their holiday shopping early can visit the 2025 Holiday Bazaar. Sponsored by The Woman’s Club of Evanston, the annual event highlights local artisans and vendors that provide unique creations. Jewelry, accessories, gourmet foods, home decor and apparel are key categories for the event. The bazaar will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Evanston Art Center’s 23rd Annual Winter Arts & Crafts Expo on Saturday, Nov. 22

The 23rd Annual Winter Arts & Craft Expo spotlights over 160 selected artisans’ handmade works of art. Presented by the Evanston Art Center, the expo will kick off with a preview party on Nov. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. The following day, the works of art will be on display to the public until Dec. 20. The EAC Student Expo will happen on Dec. 7 and be a part of the general expo until the last day. Proceeds from the expo will contribute to the “ongoing exhibition education and outreach programs at the Art Center,” according to EAC’s website.

“Hantverksmarknad” Craft Fair at Three Crowns Park from Sat. Nov 22 to Sun. Nov. 23

To wrap up the month of November, look towards “Hantverksmarknad.” The craft-based event celebrates Swedish heritage by selling handcrafted treasures. Taking place at Three Crowns Park, proceeds will be donated to the Benevolent Care Fund, which provides financial support to residents in need. Whether it be for gifting purposes or a present to yourself, knit scarves, ceramic pieces and festive holiday decorations will be available for purchase. Saturday and Sunday events will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @alexbespeakin

Related Stories:

— Springing into April: A map of local events happening in Evanston this month

— Celebrate the season: Arts events to get in the fall spirit

— Breaking down events that get Wildcats fired up during the year