Artem Pop Up Gallery begins offering workshops, expands business to next-door space

Daily file photo by Kimberly Espinosa
Artem Pop Up Gallery is beginning to offer a variety of workshops including opportunities to paint a mug and learn how to use watercolors. Classes will range from $40 to $100.
Marissa Fernandez, Assistant Photo Editor
May 8, 2025

Three hours. That was the amount of time between artist Sarita Kamat talking to her husband about expanding their business and signing a lease for a second space. 

Kamat co-owns Artem Pop Up Gallery, which displays art from more than 50 local artists and has been open for six years.

She decided to expand the gallery by offering workshops in the open space next door — which used to be a makeup store — at the end of April, she said. Customers had previously asked her for workshops and classes, but she did not have enough space in the gallery itself. 

“We literally jumped into the fire, now we have to see how far that flame goes,” Kamat said. “I’m just hoping that, you know, that was the right decision we made, but I have a good feeling about it.”

She taught the gallery’s first two classes this past week. Monday evening, Kamat taught a watercolor class, and on Thursday, she led participants in painting their own mugs. Both classes had four participants each.

Artist Kathleen Toledano has work on display at Artem. Her mixed media pieces include glass, wood and beads. She also makes miniature dioramas. She said she plans on leading workshops where people can make bead bracelets.

Toledano said Artem is a place for people to enjoy artwork made by local artists. The workshops are another way that people can enjoy that art, she said.

“If you really like somebody’s work, you can maybe learn a little bit from them,” Toledano said. 

Small business owner Shelby Koester is another artist with work on display at Artem. She makes jewelry out of different materials including acrylics, beads, metal and gemstones, and plans on offering earring making classes.

Koester said she knows Kamat will make the expansion a success, in part because of Kamat’s connections to the artist community which she can use to recruit interesting artists to teach classes. Koester added that the space is incredible and Kamat will make it “warm and welcoming.”

“The community should be so excited because (Kamat) is such a talented artist, works in so many different mediums and has such great connections in the artist community,” Koester said. “I can’t wait to see all of the different things that are offered there.” 

Kamat said she hopes to offer a class every day that the shop is open, she said. She plans on charging between $40 and $100 for the workshops, where participants can paint ceramics, make jewelry or create tissue paper flowers.

In addition, Kamat said she hopes to host birthday parties or small group events in the space. 

Kamat said she hopes people who come to workshops walk away with a feeling of joy and accomplishment.

“When people come in here, they see things that are already created by artists and a lot of them wish ‘Oh, I wish I could do that,’” Kamat said. “Personally, I believe that there’s a creative person hiding inside every person just waiting to explore, and we need to give (them) that opportunity to explore.”

First Saturday events showcase thriving Evanston art scene 

Evanston artist Sarita Kamat talks her artistic journey from India to the U.S.

May Mart celebrates, supports Evanston ASPA-owned businesses 

