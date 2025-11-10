Captured: Men’s basketball: Northwestern controls game against Boston University for a 76-52 win

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern men’s basketball maintained its thus-far flawless record with a win against Boston University on Friday evening. The Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) won 76 over the Terriers (1-1, 0-0 Patriot League) for a dominant home victory at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Senior forward Nick Martinelli and junior guard Jayden Reid led the NU’s charge, netting 20 and 17 points, respectively. The ’Cats face Cleveland State at home on Monday.

