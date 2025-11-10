Categories:

Captured: Men’s basketball: Northwestern controls game against Boston University for a 76-52 win

Avantika Singh, Video Editor
November 10, 2025
A basketball player attempts a lay-up as opposing members try to block them.
Senior forward Nick Martinelli attempts to shoot a layup over a number of defenders.
Avantika Singh/The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern men’s basketball maintained its thus-far flawless record with a win against Boston University on Friday evening. The Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) won 76 over the Terriers (1-1, 0-0 Patriot League) for a dominant home victory at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Senior forward Nick Martinelli and junior guard Jayden Reid led the NU’s charge, netting 20 and 17 points, respectively. The ’Cats face Cleveland State at home on Monday.

A basketball player dribbles down the court as an opposing team member attempts to defend. A basketball player prepares to shoot a free throw.A basketball player brings the ball up the court as an opposing team member tries to defend. Basketball players sit on a sideline bench drinking water. A basketball player prepares to shoot. A basketball player dribbles up the court.

A basketball player with the ball stares down their defender.

A group of basketball players huddle.

