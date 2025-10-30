Categories:

Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Illinois State 100-65 in final exhibition game

Jonah McClure, Photo Editor
October 30, 2025
A player in a white jersey drives for a layup as players in red jerseys watch.
Junior guard Jayden Reid leaps toward the rim during Northwestern’s win over Illinois State on Wednesday night.
Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern defeated Illinois State 100-65 in an exhibition game at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday night. The Wildcats outscored their opponent by 28 points in the second half en route to the blowout win. Senior forward Nick Martinelli led all players in the game in points and rebounds, tallying 21 and nine respectively. Junior forward Arrinten Page scored 16 points in just 10 minutes of action. NU held the Redbirds to just 32.1% shooting from the field. 

The ’Cats open regular season play at home against Mercyhurst on Monday.

A player in a white jersey attempts a three-point shot. A player in a white jersey prepares for the game under purple light. A player in a white jersey hangs on the rim after a dunk.A player in a white jersey attempts a shot as players in red jerseys watch or defend. Players in white jerseys watch as a three-pointer goes into the net. A player in a white jersey jumps for a dunk. A player in a white jersey flexes after making a layup despite being fouled. A player in a white jersey defends a player in a red jersey who holds the ball. A coach in purple signals to players on the court.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jemccl125

 

