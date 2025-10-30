Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Illinois State 100-65 in final exhibition game

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern defeated Illinois State 100-65 in an exhibition game at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday night. The Wildcats outscored their opponent by 28 points in the second half en route to the blowout win. Senior forward Nick Martinelli led all players in the game in points and rebounds, tallying 21 and nine respectively. Junior forward Arrinten Page scored 16 points in just 10 minutes of action. NU held the Redbirds to just 32.1% shooting from the field.

The ’Cats open regular season play at home against Mercyhurst on Monday.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jemccl125

Related Stories:

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern cruises past Illinois State 100-65 in exhibition

— Men’s Basketball: Collins expects faster play, deeper rotation in 2025

— Men’s Basketball: Daily sports desk, former player preview upcoming season