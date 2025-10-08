Captured: Men’s Soccer: Northwestern beats Evansville 1-0

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Under Martin Stadium’s bright lights Tuesday evening, Northwestern (6-4-1, 1-3-0 Big Ten) defeated Evansville 1-0 in a hard-fought game. Junior forward Peter Riesz scored the Wildcats’ singular goal in the 28th minute. The team will resume Big Ten play against Michigan State on Saturday.

Email: [email protected]

X: @ashleydong01

Related Stories:

— Men’s Soccer: Northwestern rues missed opportunities in 1-0 loss to Washington

— Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to secure road upset, loses 4-1 to No. 23 Maryland

— Men’s Soccer: Nine-man Northwestern squeaks past Rutgers in 2-1 win