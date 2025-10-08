Surrounded by players, a person kicks the ball with his leg in the air.
Freshman defender Andrew Johnson punts the ball upfield.
Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Men’s Soccer: Northwestern beats Evansville 1-0

Byline photo of Ashley Dong
Ashley Dong, Assistant City Editor
October 8, 2025
Categories:

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Under Martin Stadium’s bright lights Tuesday evening, Northwestern (6-4-1, 1-3-0 Big Ten) defeated Evansville 1-0 in a hard-fought game. Junior forward Peter Riesz scored the Wildcats’ singular goal in the 28th minute. The team will resume Big Ten play against Michigan State on Saturday. 

A person falls horizontally in front of two standing players. A player reaches for the ball with his foot in front of a crowd of players.A player uses his arms to block an opponent from the ball.A person in mid-air comes down from a header.A player dodges another player’s high kick.A player moves toward two people jockeying for the ball.

A player looks to the left, framed by the referee’s leg in the foreground.

A player sandwiched between two opponents fights for the ball.

A player waves to the crowd while in line with his teammates.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @ashleydong01

Related Stories:

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern rues missed opportunities in 1-0 loss to Washington 

Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to secure road upset, loses 4-1 to No. 23 Maryland 

Men’s Soccer: Nine-man Northwestern squeaks past Rutgers in 2-1 win 

More to Discover
More in Captured
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II celebrates a catch.
Captured: Football: Northwestern rocks Louisiana-Monroe 42-7
A soccer player in a white kit runs with the ball.
Captured: Women’s Soccer: Northwestern shuts out Nebraska 3-0 for first Big Ten win
A group of people walking in a park. A sign reading “No Kings” is visible.
Captured: Evanston protests ICE presence in greater Chicago area
A man holds the microphone and looks into the crowd as fog surrounds him.
Captured: Sombr rocks out at Radius Chicago
Evanston residents waited along Central Street for the Fourth of July Parade to begin.
Captured: Evanston residents celebrate Fourth of July
Captured: Evanston celebrates Juneteenth with sixth annual parade
Captured: Evanston celebrates Juneteenth with sixth annual parade
More in Latest Stories
Communal Shower Thoughts: Came for the beer
Communal Shower Thoughts: Came for the beer
Letter to the Editor: We support NU students boycotting the ‘Anti-Bias’ training
Letter to the Editor: We support NU students boycotting the ‘Anti-Bias’ training
Hands shaking with President Trump’s side profile in the background.
Northwestern faculty divide over potential deal with the Trump administration to recover federal funding
Buildings on the horizon.
Proposed 2026 city budget reaches $400 million in expenditures, includes 12.9% combined city and library tax levy hike
Junior midfielder Baraka Tarleton goes up for a header. Tarleton, who transferred from Evansville ahead of this season, faced his former team and assisted NU’s lone goal.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern grinds out 1-0 win over Evansville
The training titled “Building a Community of Respect and Breaking Down Bias” was first released in a Feb. 20 email.
Middle East Studies Association condemns Northwestern administration for mandating bias training
More in Photo
People hold signs in protest, including one reading “Northwestern wants to train us to accept genocide.”
Recaptured: Bias Training Protest, Concerts and Sports Wins
A person stands on an outdoor stage juggling fire.
Recaptured: Busker Fest, Chicago River Swimmers and Campus Construction
A person in a pink vest speaks to a crowd.
Recaptured: ICE Protest, Deering reopening and Schill’s address
In the heart of Chicago’s Loop, protesters held signs and flags that criticized Trump’s immigration policies, as well as a wide range of other policy-related concerns.
Gallery: ‘No Kings’ protests take Evanston, Chicago by storm
A person wearing an apron and a baseball hat dips a donut in chocolate icing.
Gallery: Tag’s Bakery centers family, serves artfully made treats for 57 years
Three band members on a lit stage simultaneously play their instruments.
Captured: Caamp takes the stage at Salt Shed