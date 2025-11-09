Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 64, SIU-Edwardsville 51

Carter Nishi/The Daily Northwestern
Senior guard Caroline Lau took time to gather steam Sunday, but produced a flurry of second-half scoring.
Yoni Zacks, Reporter
November 9, 2025

Northwestern took the lead early against SIU-Edwardsville and never gave it up, holding on to a 64-51 win Sunday.  

The Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) turned up the physicality against a team that couldn’t keep up, with most of their offensive joy in the first quarter coming inside the paint. NU slightly varied its shooting as the game went on and continued to hold the Cougars (2-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley) to a wildly inconsistent 29.2% from the field.

Senior forward Grace Sullivan carried the ’Cats’ offense throughout the afternoon, cementing her role as the team’s top option and finishing with 25 points. NU’s next-highest scorer, graduate student guard Tate Lash, only had 11. 

After taking a 27-17 lead to the intermission, NU never let the Cougars get within fewer than eight in the second half as Sullivan’s masterclass kept them out of reach.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s cagey victory over SIUE:

1: Paint play builds strong early lead

The ’Cats started Sunday’s game off by punishing the Cougars with their physical play, especially in the paint. NU’s first 13 points came directly as a result of inside play, either from layups, mid-range jumpers or free throws earned from contact in the paint.

Sullivan got in on the action early, scoring the first four points for NU in a quarter where she finished with eight points while shooting 3-for-5 from the field and 2-for-2 from the line. Her partner in the paint, sophomore forward Tayla Thomas, provided the playmaking, setting Sullivan up for an easy layup off a fastbreak early in the quarter to put the ’Cats up 4-0. 

At the end of the first quarter, NU had not attempted a single 3-pointer. Coach Joe McKeown said that was intentional, as the team emphasized “pounding the ball inside today,” he said. 

“(We were) taking advantage of our height advantage, more importantly, just playing inside out,” McKeown said. 

The ’Cats used more of the court in the second quarter, with Thomas putting up and sinking a rare 3-pointer. However, the paint continued to be Sullivan’s best friend as she built on her strong early performance, shooting perfectly in the second quarter to add six points to her team-leading total. 

Lash provided the secondary scoring for NU, capitalizing on Sullivan’s presence in the paint to extend the ’Cats’ lead from outside the purple. NU took just three 3-point attempts in the first half, a noticeable difference from its performance against IU-Indianapolis, when it shot an inefficient 5-for-25 from distance.

2: Aggressive defense forces Cougars misses

While the ’Cats focused their chances in the purple, the Cougars attempted to keep the pressure up beyond the arc. SIUE used the pick-and-roll to their advantage, screening NU defenders almost every possession and creating open 3-point shots. 

However, the Cougars were unable to capitalize early, missing nine of their first 10 threes. The struggles continued with only Kiyoko Proctor and Lauren Miller making threes in the first half as the team shot a combined 3-for-16 from beyond the arc.

NU’s press defense sent SIUE scrambling, leading to many of those shots being rushed as the Cougars struggled to break through the ’Cats’ defensive wall. NU forced six turnovers and held SIUE to just 19.4% shooting in the first half. 

Several times throughout the games, the Cougars would be left with no choice but to throw up a 3-pointer as the ’Cats’ defense limited their ability to use the paint and mid-range shots to their advantage. SIUE attempted just nine first-half shots from inside the arc, only hitting two. 

The Cougars continued to struggle offensively in the second half, finishing the contest an abysmal 29.2% from the field and 8-for-29 from three.

  1. Sullivan dominant as scoring depth only shows up late 

Sullivan continued her strong start to the season by scoring 39% of the team’s points. She was a force to be reckoned with all over the court, putting up 25 points and six rebounds while shooting 10-for-14. 

Her impact could be felt every possession, with her dominant performance early creating space for her teammates to create offensive opportunities throughout the second half. 

Sullivan’s goal throughout the game? “Hunt out the things that I know I’m good at,” she said. 

However, NU’s offensive output was limited to just four players until 5:55 in the 3rd quarter, when senior guard Caroline Lau capitalized on a rebound to make a second-chance shot. This continued a trend from the opener against IU-Indianapolis, where only seven players scored.

Lau put up her first points of the season, ending her seven shot cold streak to open the year. 

“She’s trying to do what you need to run our team, but also knowing that she has to be a scoring threat,” McKeown said. 

As the third quarter progressed, the team spread the points around, with graduate transfer student forward Deija Turner and junior forward Crystal Wang joining the offensive party as the ’Cats extended their lead to 16. 

The fourth quarter truly showed what this team could do without needing to rely solely on Sullivan. Thomas and Lau stepped up throughout the quarter, with the two of them providing most of the offense. Lash continued to flourish in her role as a secondary scorer, adding 11 points, including an and-one that showcased her speed and offensive awareness.

Sophomore guard Xamiya Walton, coming off her game-winning shot against IU-Indianapolis, was unable to continue her strong play, going 0-for-3 from the field and only scoring 3 points from free throws. 

NU returns to action Friday, taking on Maryland Eastern Shore at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game will begin at 6:30 pm.

Email: [email protected]

X: @YoniZacks

Related Stories:

Women’s Basketball: Walton shines in season-opening win over IU-Indianapolis

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 67, IU-Indianapolis 64

Rapid Recap: Northwestern takes down Lewis 82-49 in exhibition

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Junior guard Jayden Reid commanded NU’s offense with 17 points and eight assists.
Men’s Basketball: Reid electrifies Northwestern’s transition offense in 76-52 win over Boston University
Northwestern allowed a season-high 38 points against No. 20 USC.
Football: Northwestern’s upset bid squandered by miscommunication, miscues against No. 20 USC
Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe ran for 118 yards in Northwestern's loss to USC.
Rapid Recap: No. 20 USC 38, Northwestern 17
Graduate student forward Grace Schulze runs toward the ball earlier this season. Schulze tallied two goals and one assist in Friday’s match.
Field Hockey: Schulze leads No. 2 Northwestern to 5-3 win over No. 15 Michigan in Big Ten Tournament semifinal
Senior forward Nick Martinelli led all scorers with 20 points.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Boston University 52
In his email, Biss urged residents — especially those living close to the site of the Oct. 31 incident — to learn about their rights regarding sharing information with federal immigration agents.
FBI opens investigation into Halloween federal immigration enforcement incident at Asbury and Oakton
More in Sports
Xamiya Walton put up 17 points in NU’s season opener against IU-Indianapolis Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Walton shines in season-opening win over IU-Indianapolis
Coach Chris Collins used 23 unique lineups in Monday’s win over Mercyhurst.
Men’s Basketball: Visualizing Chris Collins’ dynamic rotations in season-opening win over Mercyhurst
Players huddle during a game against Ohio State earlier this season, a game in which Northwestern scored a season-high seven goals.
Field Hockey: Sessa, Zimmer lead No. 2 Northwestern to awards, top stats
Senior forward Grace Sullivan led all Northwestern scorers Wednesday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 67, IU-Indianapolis 64
Senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria dribbles up the pitch in the Oct. 31 win against Indiana.
Men’s Soccer: Late Wisconsin goal sends Northwestern home with a 1-0 loss
Graduate student defensive lineman Carmine Bastone takes the field in a game against Tulane earlier this season.
Football: Northwestern, USC prepare for first meeting since 1996
More in Women's Basketball
Graduate student forward Grace Sullivan led all scorers with 23 points.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern takes down Lewis 82-49 in exhibition
Coach Joe McKeown stands by the bench during a game last season.
Women’s basketball: Ahead of his final season, McKeown talks new additions, retirement
This season will be coach Joe McKeown’s final one in charge after he announced plans to retire in the spring.
Women’s Basketball: Daily sports desk previews upcoming season
Northwestern women’s basketball players stand for the national anthem before a game last season.
Women's basketball: Northwestern remains in need of a fresh start
Northwestern women’s basketball coach Joe McKeown, flanked by longtime assistant coach Tangela Smith, surveys the court last season. McKeown will retire at the end of the 2025-26 season.
Northwestern women’s basketball coach Joe McKeown set to retire after 2025-26 season
Senior forward Caileigh Walsh high fives a team member before a game earlier this season.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops season finale to Nebraska as Daley and Walsh bow out