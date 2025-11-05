Rapid Recap: Northwestern 67, IU-Indianapolis 64

Just over a week before Northwestern took the court for its season-opening 67-64 win over IU-Indianapolis on Wednesday night, coach Joe McKeown pointed to recent transfer additions and young blood as reasons this season would look different than the dismal campaigns of years past.

Upon losing last year’s three leading scorers to graduation and the transfer portal, McKeown retained just one player who averaged more than 10 points per game in 2024: senior forward Grace Sullivan. Taking stock of his veteran assets, the soon-to-retire head coach named Sullivan on his short list of returning players he expected to lead the program in his final year at the helm.

Looking to start the Wildcats’ (0-1, 0-0 Big Ten) nonconference slate on the right foot, Sullivan’s first moments on the court Wednesday fell short of the type of program cornerstone McKeown characterized her as.

A lost-ball turnover on the opening possession, consecutive missed-shots from the field, a scoreless trip to the charity stripe and an offensive foul all came in moments Sullivan had the ball in her hands during the contest’s initial five minutes.

Though the senior ultimately found her rhythm as the game progressed, adding a team-leading 18 points and 18 rebounds, her rocky start — combined with her teammates’ scoring woes — made what could have been a confidence-boosting win look difficult from the get-go.

As Sullivan shook off the rust and exhibited more seamless play for the latter-half of the contest, she was joined in double-digit scoring by junior guard Casey Harter, sophomore guard Xamiya Walton and sophomore forward Tayla Thomas.

Graduate student guard Tate Lash was the only other Wildcat to chip in any scoring. She added six points in the win.

Bookending flashes of shaky play alongside otherwise positive contributions to NU’s stat sheet, Sullivan recorded another costly offensive foul with 23 seconds left to play and NU leading 62-61.

Luckily for Sullivan, Walton was there to bail her out, draining a critical 3-pointer with just over 10 seconds to go to re-establish the ’Cats’ lead and ultimately affirm their victory.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s season-opening Wednesday win:

1. Walton shines from range as NU’s 3-point woes persist

Upon relinquishing its long-held lead in the game’s final minute, NU was in need of a savior and found it in the form of Walton.

In a career-best performance, the sophomore found her rhythm from beyond the arc, delivering a clutch shot at the moment it mattered most.

On a night where the hosts looked similarly incapable from distance as they have in the recent past, Walton found her mark, sinking four of NU’s five 3-pointers Wednesday.

At a Tuesday practice eight days before the ’Cats’ season-opener against the Jaguars, McKeown and assistant coach Maggie Lyon agreed in passing that they were proud of the team’s offseason improvements in 3-point shooting.

The only Big Ten program to shoot less than 30% from beyond the arc last season, besides Walton, NU largely failed to show the fruits of the progression its coaches had mentioned.

Following a flurry of long-range attempts, the ’Cats arrived at halftime shooting just 9% from deep on a 1-of-11 clip.

Players not named Walton shot an atrocious 1-of-16 from 3-point range in their season-opener.

2. Younger players show progress

When the ’Cats kicked off their previous campaign just about a year ago, there was tangible buzz surrounding McKeown’s four-player recruiting class of now-sophomore guards Walton, Kat Righeimer and Claire Keswick and forward Thomas.

With Walton and Thomas ranked among the top-60 nationally, boosted four-star ESPN ratings, many thought 2024-25 could be the season that ushered NU out of two years of conference bottom-dwelling.

None of those four newcomers averaged more than Walton’s 8.5 minutes per game and failed to make any substantial impact in their limited playing time.

In Wednesday’s tilt with IU-Indianapolis, both Walton and Thomas saw significant playing time and combined for 30 total points. Walton thrived in transition, adding five assists on the evening in addition to her own scoring contributions.

The duo shattered their own game-best scoring totals. Neither player had recorded a double-digit performance in their collegiate career prior to Wednesday.

Though Righeimer never saw the court, by the halfway point of Wednesday night’s contest, Keswick had already seen more playing time than she did in the entirety of the 2024-25 season with eight minutes of game action.

3. Retaining momentum

Directly referencing Lash and graduate student forward DaiJa Turner, McKeown talked ahead of the season about the importance of acquiring players with winning experience via the transfer portal.

As the historically-winning coach navigates bouncing back from three-straight losing campaigns McKeown previously told The Daily he considered less formidable foes in NU’s early non-conference slate to be pivotal for a young squad hoping to mesh together.

With just over a minute to play and the hosts leading 61-59, the Jaguars had a chance to tie the game or go ahead before Lash forced a turnover. Despite her limited scoring contributions, Lash’s late play helped prevent critical points that could have mattered as a one-possession divide persisted to the final buzzer.

Wednesday’s game provided the ’Cats with the chance to weather a tight-game situation while still pulling away with a win.

On the heels of its first victory, NU will next host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Sunday afternoon as it continues to work out the kinks with a much different roster than last season.

