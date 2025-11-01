Subscribe
Rapid Recap: Northwestern takes down Lewis 82-49 in exhibition

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Graduate student forward Grace Sullivan led all scorers with 23 points.
Charlie Perlman, Reporter
November 1, 2025

After only two conference wins last season, Northwestern opened its season with a commanding 82-49 exhibition win against Division II Lewis.

Senior forward Grace Sullivan led all scorers with 23 points, dominating in the post on both ends of the floor. Sophomore forward Tayla Thomas complemented Sullivan in the frontcourt to punishing effect, finishing with a double-double at 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The first quarter started off slow for both teams with NU leading 8-7 at the first media timeout. 

Despite early offensive struggles, NU displayed an improved defense highlighted by transfer graduate student guard Tate Lash and sophomore guard Xamiya Walton. The flyers struggled to get the ball over half-court as the Wildcats forced a 10-second violation and multiple backcourt turnovers.  

The ’Cats began to pick up their offensive play after the media timeout with a 12-5 run to end the quarter. Movement around the perimeter opened the door for post play from  Thomas and Sullivan, leading to free throw opportunities and midrange jump shots. 

After 3-pointers from senior guard Caroline Lau and sophomore guard Claire Keswick, NU began to extend its lead. However, some offensive mistakes let Lewis regain some life and close the gap. Going into the halftime break, NU maintained a comfortable 35-19 lead over its DII opponent. 

The third quarter was more of the same as NU extended its lead to 33 with four minutes and twenty-five seconds to play. With efficient interior play from Sullivan and Thomas, the ’Cats dominated the paint. In the third quarter alone, NU knocked down 9-of-14 free throws to the flyers 1-of-2 from the charity stripe. Heading into the final quarter, NU maintained a comfortable 63-36 advantage. 

Through the fourth, McKeown opted to keep his starters on the floor until six minutes and twelve seconds left in the game. Even when a couple of newcomers entered the game, NU’s lead remained beyond reach.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s exhibition:

1. Sullivan ready to step into a bigger role

Sullivan continued her 2024 season trend of knocking down midrange jump shots with a number of turnarounds in the first half. With 14 points and three blocks in the first half, Sullivan helped propel the ’Cats to a lead at halftime. 

The 6-foot-4 forward started only 15 games for NU last year, but with the losses of forwards Caileigh Walsh and Taylor Williams this season, she’s been asked to become a top option. As the highest returning scorer with 10.1 points per game last season, Sullivan’s numbers could skyrocket this season. 

Head coach Joe McKeown praised Sullivan at Big Ten Media Day with his belief that she could be one of the best players in the conference this season. Sullivan finished the day with an impressive stat line of 23 points, five rebounds and five blocks. 

She shot an efficient 9-for-15 from the field and sank all five of her free throw attempts.

If the ’Cats are to arrest their three-year slump this season, Sullivan will be at the center of that renaissance. 

2. Lau and co. recover from early turnovers 

In the first half, NU stifled its own offense with eight turnovers, with many leading to points for Lewis. 

Lau, the 2024 Big Ten assist leader, was the catalyst with three of the ’Cats’ first four turnovers within two minutes and five seconds. In the second half, Lau corrected her prior mistakes and ended the day with only one more turnover and nine assists. 

The honorable All-Big Ten Conference selection will have to maintain or improve her 2.16 assist to turnover ratio if the ’Cats want upgraded offensive efficiency.

NU averaged 14.3 turnovers per game last season and struggled largely due to it. As the ’Cats got more comfortable, the turnovers began to subside with only three in the entire second half.

3. 3-point struggles persist for the ’Cats

After a year where NU was the only team in the conference to shoot below 30% from behind the arc, the ’Cats bad shooting shows no signs of slowing down. After an 0-10 start from three, NU ended up only improving their percentage to 18.8% by the game’s end, shooting 3-for-16.  

Keswick attempted seven 3-pointers as the NU ball-handlers made it a priority for her to get her shot off. 

The ’Cats open their regular season Wednesday night in a home clash with IU Indianapolis. The game will begin at 7 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

X: @charlie_perlman

