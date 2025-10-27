Subscribe
Wirtz Center debuts ‘Doctor De Soto,’ inspires next generation through theater

Helena Johannpeter/The Daily Northwestern
Young De Soto outsmarts the fox by pretending Elmer’s glue is a dental tool.
Helena Johannpeter, Reporter
October 27, 2025

The Wirtz Center debuted its rendition of “Doctor De Soto” on Thursday as part of Imagine U, the center’s theater for young audiences series. The play showcased humorous rhymes, a 12-foot-tall fox puppet operated by three puppeteers and a heartwarming story. 

Based on the book “Doctor De Soto” by William Steig, the play brings familiar illustrations from the picture book to life. 

Similar to its source material, the show tells the story of mice dentists — but with the addition of young De Soto, who helps his parents navigate whether or not to treat predator patients.

“(Theater for young audiences) teaches us how to empathize, how to understand other people’s experiences,” said Jamal Howard, the play’s director. “Those things that we need in society, they’re learned even more when we’re younger, as opposed to when we’re older.” 

“Doctor De Soto” grapples with themes of discrimination and fear of the unknown in a way that children watching can understand and sympathize with. 

Although the young De Soto seems small beside the huge, sassy predator fox and larger-than-life backdrop, he still manages to advocate for change.

Communication sophomore Dylan Mak played young De Soto. 

“I hope the kids can take away (the message) ‘don’t judge a book by its cover,’” Mak said. “But also don’t discriminate off one bad experience. The whole point is, my (character’s) family, my parents, they don’t treat predators (differently) because they’re scared.”

DSC_7230-min
Helena Johannpeter/The Daily Northwestern
Dr. De Soto works in a dentist’s office, treating one of his regular patients.

When the fox tries to attack De Soto and his family, De Soto decides to pretend to help the fox — but glues his mouth shut, showcasing his bravery.

For the show’s weekday afternoon performances, students from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 elementary schools take field trips to the Wirtz Center to watch the show and speak with the actors afterward.

Communication senior Nastia Goddard plays one of the fox puppeteers in the show. 

“Since you’re performing for children, you can’t have an ego. You have to be able to be silly, and you also have to have a passion for making a difference for kids,” Goddard said. “It’s a lot less about being the star and a lot more about being a good human.”  

From laughing along with their parents as the sneaky fox screams in pain when he realizes his mouth is glued shut, to covering their eyes in some slightly scary moments — the energy of “Doctor De Soto” captivated children. 

The play ends on an uplifting note as the dentist family chooses to help all animals no matter what they look like, showing children that they, too, can make a difference.   

“I honestly believe that theater for young audiences will save the world,” Howard said.

“Doctor De Soto” will run in the Wirtz Center until Nov. 2.  

Email: [email protected] 

