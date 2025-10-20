Wirtz Center costume shop sale features over 500 pieces from former theater productions

Early Monday afternoon, the Ethel M. Barber Theatre lobby looked more like a backstage dressing room than a theater lobby. Rows of costumes, hats and accessories lined the space, and the room quickly filled with people browsing the racks as the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts costume shop opened its pop-up sale.

The two-day sale featured more than 500 pieces of clothing and accessories once used in NU theater productions.

Costume Shop Supervisor Eileen Clancy said this is the first sale the shop has held since before the pandemic. A team organizes a sale roughly every five years when storage spaces start to overflow, she said.

Prices range from $1 to $10, with a few specialty items priced higher due to their cost of production.

“The specialty items are more expensive because of the materials and labor,” Clancy said. “Some pieces represent our time, energy and effort, and we want to make sure that the price is affordable but also fair to the work that went into creating it.”

The specialty pieces are displayed on mannequins around the pop-up, and staff remove them when a shopper wants to purchase them.

Communication senior and student organizer Poseybelle Stoeffler said these specialty items have proved surprisingly popular.

“The turnover on the specialty items on the mannequins has been way quicker than I expected. Some of the shop employees have been dressing the mannequins since we opened, basically,” Stoeffler said. “It’s been very exciting to watch those pieces go.”

Many of the items featured in the sale have been repurposed multiple times for different productions, but the costume shop no longer has a use for them and needs to clear space for new costumes.

Some costumes, like painted pieces from the October 2023 show “Frida,” are just too unique to reuse, Clancy said.

“There are some pieces that are very specific to the shows they were made for that I know won’t have another life cycle,” Clancy said. “We want to give them another life by sending them out into the world and having people use them as costumes or even clothes in their daily life.”

The first day of the pop-up sale was very successful, said Weinberg senior Jessica Guo, an employee at the costume shop.

Guo said the event was bustling from the start, with several people arriving even before the official 3 p.m. opening.

“It got extremely busy right away,” she said. “At one point, I was stopping people until a few people paid and left. It was very crowded.”

After the sale ends, any costumes that aren’t sold will be donated to community groups around Evanston.

Clancy said that while selling out is the main goal, the costume shop also wants to make a positive local impact. Clancy has a list of 22 Evanston organizations that accept donations and plans to decide where to send each leftover costume once the sale concludes, she said.

She explained that the event gives these pieces a second life, allowing them to be reused as costumes or even incorporated into everyday clothing.

“It’s all really cool stuff. You literally could buy a pair of jeans for $3 (or) a shirt for $1 and you can make a zombie and not destroy your own clothes, which I think is a super cool thing,” Clancy said.

The sale’s final day is on Tuesday, 3 to 7 p.m. at the Wirtz Center.

