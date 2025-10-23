Provost Kathleen Hagerty to step down by end of 2025-26 academic year after 5 years

Provost Kathleen Hagerty will step down by the end of the academic year, Northwestern announced in a Thursday news release.

Hagerty, who is NU’s first female provost, was appointed in September 2020. After guiding the University through challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to a federal funding freeze, she said it was time to move on, according to the news release.

“From the day I arrived at Northwestern, I have felt immense pride in the University and the people who make it so special,” Hagerty said in the release. “During my time in Kellogg and as provost, I have worked with dedicated, smart and caring people who know how to get things done and love Northwestern as much as I do, including an incredibly talented and caring group of deans and senior leaders.”

Hagerty’s announcement follows former President Michael Schill’s sudden departure in September amid mounting federal pressure around alleged antisemitism on campus.

The release highlighted that, during Hagerty’s tenure, she led the University’s response to April’s $790 million federal funding freeze, helped secure NU’s accreditation through 2034-35 and oversaw NU as it reached the seventh place spot in the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

As provost, Hagety oversaw more than 20 academic and administrative units of the University that advanced the “University’s educational policies and academic priorities,” and NU’s annual budget, the release stated. She hired five deans and two vice presidents while aiding in “hiring dozens of leading faculty members.”

Hagerty began at NU at the Kellogg School of Management in 1984. During the 2019-20 academic year, she served as the associate provost for faculty. She also previously served as the interim dean of Kellogg. She is the longest-serving provost in the Big Ten Alliance, according to the release.

During her time as provost, Hagerty saw numerous additions to the University, including the Northwestern Prison Education Program, the Litowitz Center for Enlightened Disagreement and the renovation of Deering Library, the release stated.

According to the University release, NU will soon name a search committee for a new provost, and Hagerty will help with the transition.

Email: [email protected]

X: @ninethkk

Email: [email protected]

X: @caylalc

Related Stories:

— Michael Schill talks free speech, democracy at convocation address on last day as president

— President Schill calls on new parents to ‘fight for Northwestern’ in first appearance since resignation

— Michael Schill’s resignation prompts mixed feelings from Northwestern community