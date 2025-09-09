President Schill calls on new parents to ‘fight for Northwestern’ in first appearance since resignation

Minutes after Northwestern announced the selection of Henry S. Bienen as its interim president, departing University President Michael Schill walked into Ryan Fieldhouse with a smile on his face Tuesday afternoon. He shook hands, chatted with event organizers and ultimately took his seat in the front row of a welcome ceremony for the parents of newly-arrived students.

As he walked up to the podium, a loud voice from the back of the room shouted “we love you Mike,” and Schill thanked the cheering crowd before he began his remarks.

The third-year president, who announced his resignation Thursday, focused the bulk of his about 15-minute speech on the student experience and the importance of a college education, before shifting gears to address that he’d soon be leaving his post after a tumultuous tenure.

“I want to urge each and every one of you to fight for Northwestern,” Schill said, speaking louder. “Fight for science over quackery, fight for truth over lies and fight for the right of our faculty to write and teach — free from government oversight and restriction.”

Schill expanded on the sentiment, delving deeper into reflections on the current higher education landscape.

In August, Schill appeared before the House Committee on Education and Workforce for the second time during his presidency. He sat for a transcribed closed-session interview where the committee pressed him on alleged antisemitism on campus.

With his resignation, Schill became part of a growing list of university presidents who have left office in the wake of student activism related to the Israel-Hamas war.

“Our nation’s universities are not perfect,” Schill said. “We can and should change, but we are critical to the future progress of our nation, our democracy and our world.”

Before his speech’s nationally-concentrated finale, Schill narrowed his focus to NU’s everyday learning experience, as did student family coordinators.

The departing president seemed especially interested in hearing SESP senior Gabriela Pesantez talk about her law school aspirations. As Schill prepares to return to the Pritzker School of Law as a faculty member following a sabbatical, he listened intently as Pesantez told the crowd that she hopes to earn an additional degree upon graduating from NU.

When Pesantez said she wants to attend law school and “become the next Elle Woods,” Schill turned to Dean of Students Mona Dugo and seemed to mouth “what?” Dugo told the departing president it was a “Legally Blonde” reference.

While Schill may not be privy to the world of Reese Witherspoon’s character, he spoke about college life as a “realization of a lifetime of hopes and dreams,” in a way that echoed the film’s themes.

“Part of going to college of course, is experiencing the real world, while still benefiting from the buffer of being a student, growing up, changing, making mistakes,” he said.

Schill also told parents about the University’s recent $20 million gift toward the Litowitz Center for Enlightened Disagreement, an initiative he views as particularly important against the backdrop of “a divided United States.”

Following Schill’s remarks, Provost Kathleen Hagerty took his place at the podium to speak about the University’s academic pursuits. She told the crowd that she was addressing them not only as chief academic officer, but also as a proud parent of an NU alumnus.

She highlighted opportunities for undergraduate research and talked about the importance of exploring multiple intellectual avenues in college.

As parents shuffled out of the room following the event’s conclusion, Schill stood near the stage for a few minutes as a handful of those gathered approached him.

He will continue to serve as president until Bienen takes over Sept. 16 and said he plans to address new and transfer students at convocation Monday.

“I have every confidence in the new interim president who is a close friend and mentor,” Schill said at the podium Tuesday. “Your kids, believe me, are in great hands.”

