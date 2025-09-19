Northwestern students celebrate long-awaited return of Deering Library

With the start of fall quarter Tuesday, Northwestern students embraced more than new class schedules. As they attended the first meetings of their newest courses, students also welcomed the opening of Deering Library after a full year of renovations.

Starting in June 2024, Deering underwent renovations to improve study spaces and overall accessibility. The project included updates to prominent reading rooms, renovated restrooms and an elevator spanning all three floors.

For most freshmen and sophomores, Tuesday marked the first chance to step inside the University’s 92-year-old library.

McCormick freshman Ariana Flores-Montes said the library stood out to her from when she started her application, noting that the University’s website promoted it as a “selling point.”

“I feel like Deering is something that everyone sees in photos during admissions,” Flores-Montes said.

Although Flores-Montes lives on North Campus, she said she’s happy to make the walk south just to study there, describing the library as “gorgeous inside and out.”

Weinberg sophomore Rory Hagan-Emmin echoed Flores-Montes’ excitement, drawing comparisons to the library’s role in the University’s branding.

“I think that they advertise it a lot, sort of like (the) Hogwarts building, I guess.” Hagan-Emmin said. “It’s very old-timey, and in comparison to a lot of brutalist architecture we have, like the Main Library, I think it’s very nice.”

Weinberg junior Jonathan Kwon is now able to return to the library that became a consistent study-spot during his freshman year.

For Kwon, what sets Deering apart is the atmosphere of a “cozy” space to study. He added that Deering’s abundance of windows and natural sunlight distinguishes it from Main Library, another study spot he often uses that connects directly to Deering.

“I did most of my studying in Deering before,” Kwon said. “Now that I know it’s open, I’m probably gonna go back there.”

On its third day open, Deering had to close down Thursday afternoon due to a power outage at the facility. The power was back on in the evening.

Even with the brief technical issues, students welcomed the recent construction updates, which updated the space and increased accessibility.

Flores-Montes said she appreciates that the University could increase its accessibility so that it could help more individuals in the long run.

“I was a little disappointed when I saw it was under construction,” Flores-Montes said. “But I was like, it’s just gonna come back bigger and better.”

