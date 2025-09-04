Northwestern gifted $20 million for Litowitz Center for Enlightened Disagreement

Northwestern trustee Jennifer Leischner Litowitz (Weinberg ’91) and Alec Litowitz donated $20 million to the University in support of the newly renamed Litowitz Center for Enlightened Disagreement, Northwestern announced in a press release Wednesday.

Launched in 2024 as part of the Kellogg School of Management, the center seeks to address rising polarization by teaching students how to productively engage in discourse. According to the release, it will integrate “principles of logical thinking and enlightened disagreement” into the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences’ first-year College Seminar.

This upcoming academic year, the center will partner with the Division of Student Affairs to develop and launch a program for students residing on campus; it aims to cultivate open-mindedness and help students identify personal cognitive biases to encourage collaboration despite disagreement, according to the release.

The center is led by psychology and Kellogg Prof. Eli Finkel and Kellogg Prof. Nour Kteily, who plan to build on existing research to address misperceptions, polarization and conflict resolution.

“The intent of the center is to teach this type of critical thinking to create a foundation of understanding for constructive discussion and debate,” Alec Litowitz said per the release. “The result may not be agreement, but something equally valuable: enlightened disagreement.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @caylalc

