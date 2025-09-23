Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern drops one spot in U.S. News college rankings, slipping to No. 7

Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern ranked 6th last year.
Ashley Wei, Assistant Campus Editor
September 23, 2025

Northwestern fell one place to No. 7 in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report’s annual National Universities rankings. 

NU tied with Duke University, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Pennsylvania in 7th place. The University of Chicago now holds the 6th place spot. 

In April, U.S. News released its latest rankings on specialized schools. The University retained its No. 2 spot among business graduate schools. The School of Education and Social Policy and the Pritzker School of Law both fell one spot, landing at No. 6 and No. 10. in their respective rankings. 

Among global universities, NU ranks at No. 24, a metric that combines academic research performance with reputation on both the global and regional scale.

NU’s social mobility ranking rose from 82nd to 69th, reflecting its improved success in enrolling and graduating economically disadvantaged students awarded Pell Grants. Near the top of this list are mostly public institutions.

Yet, the University dropped from 15th to 19th place in Best Value Schools, which is calculated from a school’s ranking and the net cost for an “out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based scholarship or grant aid.”

The undergraduate economics program retained its spot at 8th. Additionally, the University ranked 17th for its undergraduate engineering program, one spot lower than last year.

NU is ranked 28th for most innovative schools and 35th for undergraduate teaching.

Princeton University retained its spot at No. 1. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale University retained their spots in the top five.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Northwestern reaches historic high at 6th place in U.S. News college rankings

Northwestern reclaims No. 9 spot in U.S. News college rankings

Northwestern drops to 10th place in U.S. News college rankings

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Three laptops at different stages of closing with the words “Bias training” printed on the screens.
Bias training boycotters at risk of losing student status, financial aid and housing, per University email
Bienen in front of deering
A look at Northwestern interim President Henry Bienen’s post-presidency years
Two wooden benches placed in a grassy area outside Alice Millar chapel, with one containing a small gold plaque with the names of those killed in 9/11.
Northwestern to unveil 9/11 memorial at Alice Millar Chapel
Greg Miller and Simone Ispa-Landa stand behind a podium and discuss a bar graph.
Two NU professors present unpublished research on well-being of Jewish college students
Two hands hold pencils and write on a white letter in a pink envelope.
Hundreds of Northwestern faculty sign letter to Board of Trustees requesting faculty representation in presidential search
Two swimmers look down as others begin to swim.
Swimmers fundraise for Feinberg ALS research, swim education at first Chicago River Swim in nearly 100 years