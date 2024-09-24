Subscribe
Northwestern reaches historic high at 6th place in U.S. News college rankings

Daily file photo by Joss Broward
U.S. News ranked Northwestern at 9th place last year.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Assistant Campus Editor
September 24, 2024

Northwestern vaulted to the No. 6 spot in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual National Universities rankings, a three-spot rise from last year and its highest placement in university history.

NU tied for 6th place with California Institute of Technology, Duke University and Johns Hopkins University, U.S. News announced Monday. University of Pennsylvania took 10th place, a four spot drop from last year.

The Kellogg School of Management dropped one place since last year, placing third among business graduate schools. The Pritzker School of Law ranked ninth and the School of Education and Social Policy took the fifth spot in their respective school categories.

NU retained the 15th spot for Best Value School, which is calculated using its U.S. News college ranking and cost of attendance for an average out-of-state student “who received the average level of need-based financial aid.” 

For social mobility, a ranking which weighs how successful schools are at graduating economically disadvantaged students, the University ranked 82nd, a 179-spot jump from 2023. 

NU’s undergraduate economics program was also ranked two places higher from last year at eighth place. The University’s undergraduate psychology program also took eighth place.

NU’s undergraduate engineering program dropped three spots from the previous year to the 16th spot.

Princeton University retained its spot at No. 1 and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale University remained in the top five spots. The University of Chicago moved up to 11th place, a one place increase from last year. 

Email: [email protected] 

