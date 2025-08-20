Northwestern’s accreditation affirmed through 2034-35

Following a comprehensive review process by the Higher Learning Commission this spring, Northwestern’s accreditation has been renewed for the next decade, the University announced in a Wednesday news release.

Every decade since 1913, the HLC — one of six institutional accreditors for higher education — reviews documents regarding NU’s academic processes to ensure it continues to meet its requirements.

According to the news release, hundreds of individuals across all 12 of Northwestern’s schools helped develop the accreditation materials and participated in a campus visit required for this cycle.

“While engaging in this accreditation review was a required process, it also provided an opportunity to reflect on and demonstrate our institutional commitments to teaching and learning, impactful research, and the personal and intellectual growth of our students,” Provost Kathleen Hagerty said in the release.

NU’s reaffirmed status comes less than four months after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the accreditation process. That policy prevented accreditation from mandating diversity, equity and inclusion programs and allowed the federal government to more easily approve accreditation institutions.

Back in March, before that executive order was signed, the Daily reported that one of HLC’s criteria for accreditation was “Mission and Diversity of Society,” which could have been at odds with the University’s decision to scrub some mentions of DEI from its websites.

The name of that criterion has since been removed from HLC’s list of accreditation requirements through Aug. 31, but remains on its revised criteria taking effect in September.

Between now and its next 10-year review, the University will continue to fulfill requirements on HLC’s Open Pathway, a process where institutions previously accredited by HLC provide institutional updates, among other components, to ensure their continued accreditation.

