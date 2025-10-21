Live: ICE presence, at least one detention reported in Evanston on Tuesday morning

Throughout early fall, Evanston has experienced an influx in activity from federal immigration agencies, with several community members taken by agents in September and October.

The city first informed residents it expected ICE agents in Evanston in a Sept. 8 statement.

The agents’ presence is part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Operation Midway Blitz, a federal immigration crackdown targeting undocumented immigrants in the Chicago area, first announced in September.

This page will be updated with credible reports of federal immigration enforcement in the city. Updates will be posted as activity is confirmed by official government sources at the local, state and federal levels as well as through verified alerts from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. ICIRR operates a text alert system to inform community members on ICE sightings. According to ICIRR’s website, alerts are only issued when recent sightings are verified by an affiliated rapid response team.

Since the beginning of the year, the city has taken efforts to protect residents against federal agents, such as strengthening the Welcoming City ordinance. More recently, City Council voted to establish “ICE free zones” on city property, and Mayor Daniel Biss urged community members to “keep (their) neighbors safe.”

“In short: ICE is not welcome in Evanston,” Biss wrote in an Oct. 17 email to residents.

Community members and leaders have also taken action through community workshops, protests and nonprofit work. Many have encouraged reporting ICE activity by calling the ICIRR hotline at 855-435-7693.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

OCT. 21 — last updated 9:45 a.m.

At least four ICE agents were reported in Evanston on Tuesday morning, according to an ICIRR alert around 9:30 a.m. At least one person was detained, the alert read.

The agents were seen parked in the Home Depot parking lot and Salvation Army near south Oakton Street and Dawes Elementary School. They are wearing tan vests and driving a black Chevy SUV and a black Kia Carnival, according to the alert.

Agents were also spotted at the Home Depot in Lincolnwood, the alert read.

This follows an uptick in immigration enforcement throughout the city.

On Oct. 17, federal agents detained one person at an Oakton Street Home Depot around 10:35 a.m., according to an ICIRR text alert sent that day. The alert stated agents were seen driving a black Chevy SUV.

At least one person in Evanston was taken by federal immigration agents the morning of Oct.16, Biss wrote in an X post the same day.

An ICIRR text alert sent earlier that day said federal agents were spotted at Dodge Avenue and Oakton Street — adjacent to Dawes Elementary School — around 8:50 a.m. Agents were seen driving a black Chevy and a silver Hyundai Elantra, the alert read.

Residents previously saw ICE agents in the area by the Home Depot on Oakton Street on Oct. 12, causing American Youth Soccer Organization Evanston coaches to cancel its games at James Park across the street. In an X post the same day, Biss confirmed ICE took multiple community members.

The Department of Homeland Security also arrested an individual in Evanston near the intersection of Church Street and Brown Avenue on Sept. 10, according to a city statement later that week. The agents are not confirmed to be ICE agents, Evanston Police Department Cmdr. Scott Sophier said, but ICE is housed in DHS.

