Evanston implements ‘ICE free zones’ amid continued community concerns

Daily file illustration by Siri Reddy
In the past weeks, Evanston community members and leaders have taken action against ICE through local legislation, community workshops and protests.
Femi Horrall, Data Visualizations Editor
October 15, 2025

Over one month since officials first warned of federal immigration agents’ arrival in Evanston, community members are expressing worry about safety in the city. 

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss confirmed ICE was present in Evanston Sunday morning in an X post the same day. Multiple community members were taken, according to the post.

“People in our community are not going to work because going outside is not safe,” 2nd Ward resident Kate Jaggard Tyo said during public comment at Monday’s City Council meeting. “Parents are keeping their children home from school because they are terrified of what could happen. People are afraid to go to the grocery store.”  

In response to growing concerns, City Council voted 7-0 to adopt a resolution prohibiting the use of city property, like parking lots and garages, in federal civil immigration enforcement operations. The resolution resembles the “ICE Free Zone” executive order Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed last week.

The resolution directs staff to use physical barriers to limit access to City-owned properties as necessary. It also directs staff to print and disseminate signage for renters and private property owners to use to delineate non-public areas of property where civil immigration enforcement activities are restricted. 

“I think all of us have a moral duty, in this case, not to allow life to go on as usual,” Biss said Monday. “Whoever you are, your community is under attack right now.” 

In September, the council also passed a resolution calling on state and national legislators to prohibit federal law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings.

City Clerk Stephanie Mendoza urged locals to support each other however they can. She suggested that employers, when possible, continue paying employees who are afraid to show up to work.

“Just help people out in the best ways that you can, so they can be protected and they can stay home and they can feel safe,” Mendoza said. “Even if you don’t have time to be a rapid responder, you can rapidly respond with your pocketbook.”

Mendoza and Biss also advised community members to memorize or write down the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights hotline number — 855-435-7693 — and not hesitate to call it. 

After the meeting, Jacqueline Mendoza, a member of the Evanston ICIRR branch Sanctuary Evanston, said the organization’s rapid responders have been attacked, harassed and followed home. She said she’s thankful for community members who have put themselves at risk to protect others.

“You never know if you’re gonna come back home, and that’s the scary part,” she said. 

Over the past few weeks, community members and leaders have taken action against ICE through community workshops, protests and nonprofit work. At a mid-September protest, congressional candidates Biss, Kat Abughazaleh and Bushra Amiwala were tear-gassed at the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois. Abughazaleh said she saw some protesters get detained. 

Jacqueline Mendoza said she wishes for community members not directly impacted by ICE’s presence to do more to protect their neighbors. 

Evanston Latinos Executive Director Ricardo Villalobos told The Daily he wants residents to know that it’s not okay for people to have to hide and that those who feel safe should speak up. 

“They want us to hide and run away and be silent,” Villalobos said. “We have to do the opposite.”

Email: [email protected] 

