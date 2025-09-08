Subscribe
Federal immigration agents expected in Evanston in ‘coming days,’ city says

Daily file photo by Isaiah Steinberg
EPD officers are required to wear a uniform or vest clearly marked “Evanston Police” while on duty.
Anavi Prakash, City Editor
September 8, 2025

Federal immigration agents are likely to come to Evanston in the “coming days,” the city said in a statement Monday morning. 

City officials were made aware of the possibility this weekend, according to the statement. 

“In Evanston, we welcome our immigrant and refugee neighbors and protect each other,” the statement said. “The City has not requested the presence of federal immigration officers targeting our community members, and we will do all we can to safeguard our community and keep Evanston families together.”

The city encouraged community members who see federal immigration agents to report the sighting to the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights hotline. There are additional immigration and protest resources on the city, state of Illinois and Office of the Attorney General’s websites. Community members may also call 311 for more information, the statement said. 

Community members who are unsure if masked individuals are legitimate law enforcement officers or suspect someone is posing as a law enforcement official should report the incident to the Evanston Police Department or call 911, according to the city. 

EPD officers are required to wear a uniform or vest clearly marked “Evanston Police” while on duty. 

“During this time of uncertainty and fear, it is critical to maintain a strong sense of community, as well as provide accurate information,” the statement said. “The City stands alongside the community during these challenging times and will share well-sourced information from credible sources.”

Email: [email protected]
X: @anavi_52

