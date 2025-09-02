13 Illinois Congress members send letter calling for suspension of Trump plan to send National Guard to Chicago

Thirteen Illinois Congress members sent a letter to President Donald Trump Monday opposing his plan to send the National Guard to Chicago.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), along with U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Chicago), co-wrote the letter. U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) was one of the letter’s signatories.

“While your Administration manufactures a crisis to abuse this nation’s military power, the work of meeting the needs of our communities is neglected,” the letter stated. “Your Administration should restore community violence intervention grants, lower the costs of everyday goods impacted by tariffs and stop cutting Medicaid and SNAP, which take away health care and take food off the tables of everyday Americans.”

The letter comes after The Washington Post reported in late August that the Trump administration has planned to deploy the National Guard to Chicago for weeks in an effort to reduce crime in the city.

The Trump administration has already deployed the National Guard in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. A federal judge in California ruled that the deployment in LA violated the law Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, Trump said he will send the National Guard to Chicago, but did not confirm the timeline.

Naval Station Great Lakes, located north of Chicago in Great Lakes, Ill., has been deemed the hub for the National Guard if they come to the city, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have also spoken against the National Guard’s deployment.

On Aug. 30, Johnson signed an executive order, the Protecting Chicago Initiative, preventing federal law enforcement officers from wearing masks to hide their identity and requiring body cameras be on and worn when officers interact with the public. The initiative also maintains that the Chicago Police Department will remain a locally controlled agency.

“Let us be clear: there is no emergency in Chicago that warrants the President of the United States deploying the military,” Congress members wrote in the letter.

