WhistleMania brings Evanston community together to protect against ICE

Over 60 community members gathered Friday at WhistleMania to assemble whistle kits with instructional packets detailing response strategies for federal immigration agent sightings.

Art Makers Outpost hosted WhistleMania, joining several Chicago neighborhoods who have held similar events this month. The whistles and instructional packets will be distributed at schools and be available at local businesses, Art Makers Outpost owner Valerie Kahan said.

In addition to providing material to make whistle instructional zines, there was a table to donate to Sanctuary Evanston to provide mutual aid for community members. Some are afraid to leave their house and need help going grocery shopping or taking their children to school, said a member of Sanctuary Evanston, who requested to be anonymous for fear of being targeted by federal agents.

After at least one person in Evanston was taken by federal immigration agents Thursday morning, Kahan said that the community was shocked but came together to spring into action.

“We want to get the information out as quickly as possible so that we can avoid as many people being detained or kidnapped as possible,” Kahan said.

Kat Abughazaleh, a candidate for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District, said that whistles have been shown to deter ICE and are a tangible action for the community to take to support each other. She also dropped off 3D printed whistles to help the cause.

Abughazaleh added that she was proud of Chicago for leading the way in standing up to ICE. The community needs to be proactive on this issue by insisting on inspections of ICE’s processing facility in Broadview and electing representatives that will provide resources to the community, she said.

“Evanston is responding fantastically and proactively,” Abughazaleh said. “People are scared, but they’re defiant.”

The Sanctuary Evanston member who spoke under the condition of anonymity works in Evanston/Skokie School District 65. She said that the school community wanted to know what to do in response to immigration agent sightings, especially “with the kidnapping that happened a block away from two schools.”

Federal agents have detained multiple people near Dodge Avenue and Oakton Street in the last week, an intersection that sits near Dawes Elementary School and Chute Middle School. At least one person was taken by ICE agents at the intersection on Thursday, according to an X post by Mayor Daniel Biss the same day.

The Sanctuary Evanston member said she is worried for the children who are scared and afraid to talk about it.

“We’ve been really afraid of parents of our students getting kidnapped during the day, and so we’ve really encouraged families to have a plan in place, emergency plans for if a child is suddenly without guardians,” she said.

She added she has encouraged families to sign temporary guardianship papers and update their contact information in the school system in case something happens.

Biss said that governments need to do everything they can to protect the community, citing the resolution passed Oct. 13 declaring ‘ICE free zones’ on city property. He said that the city government has worked closely with school districts to help them manage ICE activity and approach emergency plans for parents and students. He said he was proud of the school’s transparency and leadership.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, we are dealing with a lawless rogue entity that is engaging in gratuitous violence and so we need to be vigilant at all times and acknowledge that they are not going to be following the law if they can get away with it,” Biss said.

Biss said that Evanston must act as a community. He said getting footage of immigration agents is critical, not only to show the world what is being done but to try and hold “these monsters accountable.”

Evanstonians are rising to the challenge in “this dark, scary moment,” he said.

WhistleMania attendee Joan Ducayet said that as immigration agents become more active in Chicago, she needed to find a way to feel like she was making a difference. She said she felt energized by the community at WhistleMania.

“It is our Chicago history that we resist and we help people from the tyranny of the government and that’s not just something I want to do now, it’s the history of Chicago and it’s our turn,” Ducayet said.

