Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Field Hockey: No. 8 Princeton Tigers out-claw No. 1 Wildcats, ending 24-game home win streak

Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern
Players prepare for a corner attempt in the final minutes of No. 1 Northwestern’s loss to No. 8 Princeton on Monday. The Wildcats drew three of their 10 corners in the contest’s final three minutes, but they couldn’t find the equalizer.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
October 14, 2025

Down goes No. 1. 

For the first time since Northwestern’s current juniors marched through The Arch as freshmen, its field hockey team lost a game on home turf, closing the curtain on what had been an undefeated campaign through 11 games.

In a 3-2 Monday afternoon loss to No. 8 Princeton, the Wildcats (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) fought until the final whistle, drawing three of their 10 total penalty corners after their goalkeeper had been pulled from between the pipes with three minutes to go. 

Coach Tracey Fuchs commended her team for its valiant effort against a top-10 foe, but was quick to call the performance “a little bit inconsistent,” before jumping to name a late goal being waved off as a defining factor in the defeat. 

“No sports team continues to win and win and win, so this is gonna be a good thing for us,” Fuchs said. “Sometimes as hard as losses are, they make you better.”

FHOCK 2
Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern
No. 8 Princeton celebrates following a Monday takedown of top-ranked NU. The ’Cats hadn’t lost a regular-season game since 2023 prior to this defeat.

In two instances throughout the game — one down 1-0 early on in the second quarter and the other as the contest’s final minutes ticked down — the ’Cats stacked multiple corner opportunities in a row but weren’t able to capitalize. 

Junior forward Ashley Sessa repeatedly pounded the ball out to her teammates waiting at the edge of the box, trying different configurations to concoct the perfect scoring chance. Unfortunately for Sessa and company, eight of the nine penalty corners that began on her stick were shot in vain. 

“In the end you have to execute corners and we did our best to get a few at the end,” Fuchs said. “We just couldn’t put them home.”

But before the ’Cats saw any meaningful offensive flashes, they were already playing from behind after the visitors struck first about five minutes into the game. 

On that play, Princeton forward Saylor Milone took her time, dribbling the ball for more than 20 seconds until she drew a crucial whistle and subsequent corner opportunity. As Milone surveyed the field, her teammates initially set up in an unorthodox formation before transitioning to a more traditional approach. Visiting defender Ottilie Sykes’ drag flick whipped past redshirt freshman goalkeeper Juliana Boon to establish an early advantage. 

After a quiet opening period for NU, it manufactured its fair share of second-quarter scoring chances, rattling off six shots — one of which found the back of the net after senior back Maja Zivojnovic teed up junior forward Piper Borz. 

The two teams went to halftime with the score knotted at 1-1. 

Out of the break, Princeton kept its foot on the gas, dominating time of possession but initially struggling to create the same caliber of offensive pressure it had in the opening quarter. After six and a half minutes of second-half play, the Tigers found their lane, capping a prolific passing onslaught with a no-look, backhand assist to midfielder Molly Nye, who delivered the final blow. 

Though both teams tacked on goals in the final quarter, from that point on, Princeton never lost its lead. 

After the Tigers scored, establishing a two-score advantage with 11:27 left to play, the ’Cats found themselves in the hot seat as hopes of keeping their undefeated streak alive started to look grim. 

Fuchs said postgame that she was proud of the way her group had responded late in the game as it sought to defend its home field, despite the eventual loss. 

With just over four and a half minutes remaining, graduate student forward Grace Schulze barreled down the field and fed the ball to Sessa on the run. Sessa corralled the pass, tapped the ball once to establish control, then lifted it over the Princeton goalkeeper’s head. Schulze, who transferred from the opposing team ahead of the season, refused to go down without a fight against her former teammates. 

Down 3-2 with 30 seconds left to play, Sessa drew a penalty corner, then another, and then a third. On the first attempt, Zivojnovic’s initial shot was blocked and it kicked out to junior forward Olivia Bent-Cole. Sessa lifted Bent-Cole’s pass into the net, but another corner was called, ruling out what would have been a tying goal.

NU couldn’t score as the final seconds ran down and the Tigers handed the defending national champions their first loss since last season’s Big Ten Tournament. 

After the defeat, Fuchs downplayed the result, instead turning her attention towards her team’s upcoming tilts with Rutgers and Maryland.

“Doesn’t change a thing,” Fuchs said. “Just makes me a little sad going home tonight.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories: 

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern wins ‘Pink Out’ game, bests Penn State 4-0

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern overcomes early deficit for 3-1 win over No. 10 Iowa

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern opens Big Ten play with 5-0 shutout of Indiana

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Graduate student forward Grace Schulze’s midair finish clinched the 4-0 win for the ’Cats.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern wins ‘Pink Out’ game, bests Penn State 4-0
Junior forward Olivia Bent-Cole runs toward the ball against Indiana earlier this season. She recorded two assists in Friday’s game.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern overcomes early deficit for 3-1 win over No. 10 Iowa
Graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer scored during the first quarter of Friday’s game.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern opens Big Ten play with 5-0 shutout of Indiana
Graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer during a game last season. She scored her first goal of the season Sunday.
Field Hockey: Tromp shines as No. 1 Northwestern takes down Delaware, Villanova
Junior forward Olivia Bent-Cole during a game last season. She scored her first goal of the season Sunday.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern remains undefeated, beats Louisville, Miami (Ohio)
Junior forward Ashley Sessa during a game last year. Sessa attempted one shot before being ejected from the game.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends winning streak with 2-0 shutout of No. 8 Boston College
More in Latest Stories
A building with a sign that reads “La Principal” on the corner of a street.
Hatchet Burger pops up around Evanston to serve classic smashburgers, comfort food
Nico Segal &amp; The Social Experiment reunited on stage at Metro Saturday.
Nico Segal & The Social Experiment unite Chicago’s rap scene for 10-year anniversary of ‘Surf’
Chamber of Commerce Board President: Get the 605 Davis development done
Chamber of Commerce Board President: Get the 605 Davis development done
The Daily spoke to author and actor Richard Engling about “The Very Last Production of King Lear: A Dwayne Finnegan Novel,” the latest installment of his comedic series about a fictional theater company in Chicago.
Q&A: Author Richard Engling draws from theater background for new comedy novel
“Good Boy” hit theaters on Oct. 3.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Good Boy’ is as adorable as it is bleak
Northwestern Prof. Joel Mokyr specializes in the economic history of Europe, particularly between 1750-1914.
Northwestern Prof. Joel Mokyr wins Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences
More in Sports
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid and graduate student middle blocker Bella Simkus jump to block a hit in a match earlier this season. Reid had seven kills against Penn State and 14 against Rutgers.
Volleyball: Wildcats split weekend road trip against Rutgers and Penn State
NU forms a tunnel to welcome the starters onto the field during pregame introductions. The 'Cats marked Senior Day with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern dominates Rutgers 3-0 on Senior Day
Northwestern channeled its resiliency in its 22-21 win against Penn State.
Football: Northwestern prevails in 22-21 upset win at Penn State
NU swimmers prepare to begin a race last season.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern sweeps SIU and Miami (Ohio) to open season
Sophomore forward Tre Barrett looked to find space for a cross in the first half.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern defense overcomes injuries in 0-0 draw with Michigan State
Mika Dagan Fruchtman prepares to volley during a match last season. Dagan Fruchtman won one doubles match with partner Margot Phanthala at the Wolverine Invitational over the weekend.
Tennis: Phanthala scores Top-10 win as squads ramp up fall season