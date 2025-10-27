Subscribe
Live: A map of ICE activity in Evanston

Illustration by Siri Reddy
This page will be updated with credible reports of federal immigration enforcement in the city, confirmed by local, state and federal officials as well as verified text alerts from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.
The Daily Northwestern staff
October 27, 2025

Throughout early fall, Evanston has experienced an influx of activity from federal immigration agencies, with several community members taken by agents in September and October. 

The city first informed residents it expected ICE agents in Evanston in a Sept. 8 statement.

The agents’ presence is part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Operation Midway Blitz, a federal immigration crackdown targeting undocumented immigrants in the Chicago area, first announced in September. 

This map will be updated to mark where credible reports of federal immigration enforcement in the city have occurred. 

Updates will be posted as activity is confirmed by official government sources at the local, state and federal levels, as well as through verified alerts from the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. According to ICIRR’s website, alerts are only issued when recent sightings are verified by an affiliated rapid response team.

Community members and leaders have also taken action through community workshops, protests and nonprofit work. Many have encouraged reporting ICE activity by calling the ICIRR hotline at 855-435-7693.

To read more immediate updates about where ICE activity is occurring in Evanston, follow The Daily’s live updates blog.  

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Last updated on Oct. 25.

Email: [email protected] 

