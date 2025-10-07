Northwestern’s Medieval Combat Society brings Middle Ages-style duels, fun to campus

On sunny Friday afternoons at Northwestern, foam swords clash against shields and other weapons as fighters duel each other on Deering Meadow.

The fighters are part of the Belegarth Medieval Combat Society, a recreational sport club on campus. Among them is club president and Weinberg junior Henry Fleck, who draws on his middle school fencing experience and high school participation in Historical European Martial Arts.

“I’ve always thought swords were pretty cool,” said Fleck. “Belegarth just seemed like the clear option here at Northwestern to continue that path.”

Belegarth is a full-contact medieval combat sport that uses foam-padded weapons instead of steel, and has a large national following. NU’s chapter meets once a week — this quarter, it meets on Fridays from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on the meadow.

Fleck helped bring the club to campus last year after learning about it during a sword-fighting pop-up at the annual Norris at Night event during Wildcat Welcome. The club started out small, mostly consisting of executive members. Fleck said the numbers seem to be gradually increasing this year, with about 15 students turning up for the club’s first practice.

While some Belegarth groups lean into roleplay, from costumes to fighter names, NU’s chapter is more focused on the sport itself. Financial reasons play a role, as executive members prioritize new weapons over costuming elements. If more members show interest in roleplay and costuming, Fleck said the club is willing to explore that side of Belegarth.

“Basically, it’s hitting each other with swords,” club treasurer and Communication sophomore Jake Houston said.

Players earn points by landing strikes on their opponents — one point for limbs, two for the torso — while avoiding the head and neck. Matches can be one-on-one duels or large group battles with a variety of weapons, Houston said.

A typical practice starts with warmups and one-on-one fights, then moves into team-based battles before ending with a game that adds a twist to the usual rules, Fleck said.

For both club leaders, Belegarth is about more than just swordplay. Fleck said he sees medieval combat as a way to relieve stress and distract himself from classes through an athletic activity. Houston, on the other hand, said he emphasizes the social side of the club.

“We’re trying to form bonds,” Houston said. “First and foremost, it’s a social club.”

As a theatre major, Houston finds parallels between Belegarth and what he does on stage. For him, learning what actually happens in a fight helps him understand how to make combat scenes look realistic.

Club adviser Tony Smith, a Norris technical specialist who has been involved in Belegarth for more than 10 years, said the club’s focus this year is on growth and retention.

“We’re trying to get people early in the school year,” Smith said. “It’s about giving students a break, a way to meet people they wouldn’t meet otherwise.”

The club is planning a Finals Week relief event on campus in December, Smith said. Though it is still in the works, it may include sword-fighting opportunities as a way for students, including non-club members, to take a break from studying and try out Belegarth. Houston said they are also working to acquire more equipment and a wider variety of weapons.

“We’re not a team — we’re a club,” Fleck said. “We want to make sure the club is a safe space and an open space for really just anyone who wants to try it.”

Email: [email protected]

