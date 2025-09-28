Men’s and Women’s Tennis kick off fall seasons

Northwestern’s men’s and women’s tennis teams kicked off their fall seasons at the 2025 ITA All-American Championships and the Milwaukee Tennis Classic.

On the women’s side, junior Neena Feldman and junior Autumn Rabjohns competed at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina.

Feldman won her first two rounds in the prequalifying singles draw against Penn State’s Jordina Cegarra Ramirez in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, and against 10th seed Florentine Dekkers of LSU, 6-4, 7-5. In the third round, she was defeated by Maryland’s Oliwia Orlinska, 6-2, 6-2.

Rabjohns fell to Iowa State’s Stanislava Shulzhenko in prequalifying, 6-3, 6-2. In the consolation draw, Rabjohns played a closer match against Alexia Jacobs of Washington, falling 6-3, 7-5.

On the men’s side, junior transfer Cyrus Mahjoob was the lone Wildcat to compete in the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while his teammates took the court in Wisconsin.

In his first prequalifying round, Mahjoob fell 6-4, 6-3 to Washington’s Soham Purohit, the 9th seed. He then won in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6, in his consolation match against Nebraska’s Leo Lopez Linquet.

In Milwaukee, senior Chad Miller and sophomore Vincent Yang competed in both singles and doubles.

With a bye in the first round, Miller, the tournament’s 10th seed, won his second round match against Indiana’s Karan Raghavendra with a third set super tiebreaker score of 10-5. Miller then faced the top seed, Henrik Villanger of Purdue, losing 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.

Yang faced TCU’s Maximus Dussault in the first round, falling 6-4, 6-2. He tore through the consolation bracket, defeating DePaul’s Thomas Giles, Marquette’s Teddy Wong, and advancing via a walkover.

In doubles, Miller and Yang, the 7th-seeded pair in the draw, won their second round 6-4 after having a bye in the first round. In the third round, they met the top seeds, Oregon’s Sam Olszakowski and Matthew Burton, and lost 7-6.

The men and women look ahead to the Michigan State Invite, beginning Oct. 3.

