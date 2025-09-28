Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Men’s and Women’s Tennis kick off fall seasons

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Junior Neena Feldman prepares to serve in a match last season. She won two matches at the ITA All-American Championships.
Maya Heyman, Assistant Sports Editor
September 28, 2025

Northwestern’s men’s and women’s tennis teams kicked off their fall seasons at the 2025 ITA All-American Championships and the Milwaukee Tennis Classic. 

On the women’s side, junior Neena Feldman and junior Autumn Rabjohns competed at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina.

Feldman won her first two rounds in the prequalifying singles draw against Penn State’s Jordina Cegarra Ramirez in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, and against 10th seed Florentine Dekkers of LSU, 6-4, 7-5. In the third round, she was defeated by Maryland’s Oliwia Orlinska, 6-2, 6-2.

Rabjohns fell to Iowa State’s Stanislava Shulzhenko in prequalifying, 6-3, 6-2. In the consolation draw, Rabjohns played a closer match against Alexia Jacobs of Washington, falling 6-3, 7-5.

On the men’s side, junior transfer Cyrus Mahjoob was the lone Wildcat to compete in the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while his teammates took the court in Wisconsin.

In his first prequalifying round, Mahjoob fell 6-4, 6-3 to Washington’s Soham Purohit, the 9th seed. He then won in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6, in his consolation match against Nebraska’s Leo Lopez Linquet.

In Milwaukee, senior Chad Miller and sophomore Vincent Yang competed in both singles and doubles. 

With a bye in the first round, Miller, the tournament’s 10th seed, won his second round match against Indiana’s Karan Raghavendra with a third set super tiebreaker score of 10-5. Miller then faced the top seed, Henrik Villanger of Purdue, losing 6-2, 2-6, 10-8. 

Yang faced TCU’s Maximus Dussault in the first round, falling 6-4, 6-2. He tore through the consolation bracket, defeating DePaul’s Thomas Giles, Marquette’s Teddy Wong, and advancing via a walkover.

In doubles, Miller and Yang, the 7th-seeded pair in the draw, won their second round 6-4 after having a bye in the first round. In the third round, they met the top seeds, Oregon’s Sam Olszakowski and Matthew Burton, and lost 7-6.

The men and women look ahead to the Michigan State Invite, beginning Oct. 3.

Email: [email protected]

X: mayaheyman

