Rapid Recap: Northwestern 17, UCLA 14

Northwestern came out of its bye week looking well-rested and rejuvenated against UCLA. The defense looked stout, and graduate student quarterback Preston Stone looked comfortable.

As time went on, though, the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten) reverted to the team they had been through three games this season. After scoring on their first three drives, the ’Cats were held scoreless in the second half while allowing UCLA to score on three consecutive possessions.

Despite late-game theatrics from the Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten), the NU defense held on against all the momentum to win 17-14.



After forcing the Bruins to punt on their first drive, the Wildcats hit their opponents where it hurts the most. Redshirt-sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe saw seven carries for 34 yards on an opening drive that culminated in a 33-yard field goal from graduate student kicker Jack Olsen.

Komolafe continued to show out on the following possession, rushing nine yards for the first touchdown of the day.

The NU defense continued to make plays and support the offense. Despite working a seven-minute drive down into Wildcat territory, UCLA was stifled by a fourth-down sack from graduate student defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard and junior defensive lineman Michael Kilbane.

Following the big stop, Stone and the offense got to work quickly. A 20-yard third-down run by redshirt-junior running back Joseph Himon II reignited the offense. On first down, Stone hit junior wide receiver Griffin Wilde for a 25-yard gain. A play later, Stone connected with Wilde again, this time for a 10-yard score to put the hosts up 17.

Just before halftime, the Bruins got on the board with a 28-yard field goal to head into the break down 17-3.

Neither team got back on the scoreboard until less than three minutes remained in the third quarter. A 12-play UCLA drive resulting in a 25-yard field goal opened the second half scoring.

The ’Cats drove deep into Bruin territory on the following possession, but the visitors blocked an attempted 20-yard field goal by Olsen. On the ensuing UCLA drive, quarterback Nico Iamaleava found Kwazi Gilmer for a 29-yard touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, NU only held a narrow three-point lead.

Late attempts to take the lead by the Bruins fell short, as the hosts walked away with the win.

Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s contest:

1. Ground game continues to drive offense

The Bruins entered Saturday’s matchup allowing a Big Ten-worst 244 rushing yards per game. Earlier this week, Himon said that there were going to be opportunities for big plays, and he showed he was correct today.

The Wildcats were sure to take advantage of the weak spot as soon as possible. NU ran the ball eight times on its opening offensive possession and finished the day with 199 rushing yards. The ’Cats ran for 108 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per attempt in the first half, both of which serve as season highs in their respective categories.

Komolafe took full control of the lead back role with 27 rushing attempts for 119 yards and one touchdown. Saturday marked Komolafe’s first career 100-yard rushing performance, and he became NU’s first 100-yard rusher since 2022.

Additionally, Himon made the most of opportunities when he got them. Himon averaged 7.3 yards per carry on 8 rushes.

Where options in other aspects of the offense seem to be limited, Aristotle Thompson’s running back room is full of them.

Success in the run game will prove pivotal as the Big Ten gauntlet becomes more challenging.

2. Bye week settles Stone

For the first time against an FBS opponent this season, Stone mostly looked confident and poised, completing 82 percent of his passes in the first half.

Stone’s connection with Wilde played a large role in the early success, connecting with the wideout for gains of 15 and 20 on their first possession. Additionally, all three of Stone’s targets on NU’s second touchdown drive went Wilde’s way.

Wilde finished the day with seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The former SMU quarterback has struggled at times holding onto the football; Stone fumbled in each of the first three games of the season. On top of that, his six interceptions were among the worst in college football.

Aside from one dangerously deflected pass in the fourth quarter, the same struggles were not evident today.

The extra week to prepare and reset seems like it paid off for the starter.

3. First half defense trumps second half defense

The Bruins struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the first half; their first four drives ended in two punts, a turnover on downs and a hard-fought field goal.

En route to shutting out UCLA until it hit a field goal in the final seconds of the first half, the ’Cats matched their 2025 game high of two sacks.

The defense presented a stark contrast from its earlier matchups against FBS opponents. Against Tulane and Oregon, the NU allowed a combined 37 first half points.

The second half was not the same story. When the offense struggled the most, the defense allowed Iamaleava to find his groove. The ’Cats, who seemed to have a comfortable lead in hand, allowed the Bruins to cut the lead to three.

Fortunately, NU got it done when it mattered most, when UCLA had one final chance to win the game with less than a minute remaining. However, a more complete performance is necessary to earn more wins later this season.

4. Offense, special teams keep UCLA on its toes

Coach David Braun’s squad took opportunities Saturday to mix up its looks.

NU found ways to get players like freshman running back Robby Preckel and redshirt-freshman quarterback Ryan Boe involved in select moments in the game.

The ’Cats also got tricky on an extra point, putting the whole line besides the center on the left side of the field before moving them to their typical position.

By the looks of it, NU is not afraid to take chances, especially in games where it has something to lose.

5. ULM matchup will help NU to continue to develop

Following Saturday’s showing, the ’Cats step away from Big Ten play for the final time this season and host Louisiana-Monroe in one week. In their one matchup against a Power Four opponent this season, the Warhawks lost 73-0 to then-No. 21 Alabama.

NU is not the Crimson Tide, but it should still expect nothing less than a convincing win. Next week will provide the perfect opportunity to keep finding ways to get the offense where it needs to be for the rest of the season.

The Bruins are certainly not up to the caliber of opponent the ’Cats will face down the stretch, so today’s performance is not necessarily a sign of things to come.

They will face opponents who will make it much more difficult for a team that looked uncomfortable in the second half against Big Ten bottom feeders.

Next Saturday’s matchup will be NU’s final opportunity this season to test things out against a Group of Five opponent.

