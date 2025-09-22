Football: Braun previews Saturday conference clash with UCLA

For the first time since the Big Ten expanded in 2024, Northwestern will try its hand against one of two California joinees Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will host UCLA (0-3, 0-0) this weekend with both teams coming off a bye week following decisive defeats.

“Last week was really productive,” coach David Braun said during his weekly press conference Monday. “Challenged our team for urgent daily improvement. I thought we accomplished that mission throughout the week.”

In its last showing NU fell 34-14 to then-No. 4 Oregon, as graduate student quarterback Preston Stone’s offense hardly showed promise. On the West Coast, the Bruins fired their head coach DeShaun Foster after losing all three of their non-conference games this season.

Saturday serves as an important game for both Big Ten bottom dwellers as they look to get back on track.

“Now the challenge ahead is to take that improvement that we made last week and start stacking on that improvement as we officially get into UCLA week,” Braun said.

With the ’Cats looking forward to one of the most favorable matchups of their conference slate, here are some key storylines to monitor this week:

Stone remains the man at quarterback

Through three games this season, Stone has not been the life force the NU offense hoped he would become. The former SMU quarterback has already turned the ball over seven times, and his six interceptions are the second most across FBS.

Braun and the NU staff made a change at quarterback after two games in 2024 when then-graduate student transfer Mike Wright made way for then-redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch the week after an overtime loss to Duke.

This season, Braun is in no such rush to make a change.

“Preston Stone is our quarterback,” Braun said. “… There has never been a consideration of making a change at starting quarterback.”

Braun said the consistency Stone has shown during practice plays a part in the decision to leave him as the starter. Referring specifically to the two games Stone has struggled in, Braun called a four-pick debut at Tulane an “extreme outlier” and said only one of the two interceptions against Oregon was on his starter.

If the ’Cats ever decide to go in a different direction, redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Boe waits in the wings.

UCLA and its new Skipper present a unique challenge

The announcement that Foster was no longer the coach of UCLA came with the news that Tim Skipper would take over as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Before his promotion, Skipper served as special assistant to the head coach. The interim coach role is not new to Skipper, who was Fresno State’s interim coach last season. He led the Bulldogs to a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl appearance.

Braun expressed his respect for Skipper Monday, recalling a time he worked a Colorado State camp when Skipper was out there and crediting the interim coach’s work last year.

“Heck of a football coach,” Braun said. “Incredible motivator, and UCLA will be playing their best football when they come into Evanston.”

Playing a team with a new leader presents some challenges, as there is no tape showing what UCLA is capable of with Skipper at the helm.

Braun said that Skipper prides himself on his teams playing with great fundamentals and effort, so NU will have to stay on its toes.

“The thing that we need to understand is take the tangible things that we’ve seen from their defense specifically, be wise about making sure that our offensive game plan is adaptable and adjustable to anything that they put out there and ultimately put our guys in a position to play really fast,” Braun said.

Defensive injury updates

The ’Cats’ secondary has been banged up to start the season. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Damon Walters — who earned an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last season — has not been available through three games this season.

Braun described Walters’ “soft tissue” injury as “finicky.” Braun said he is optimistic about his progression and that they will know more about his availability later in the week.

“When we get Damon back, we need to make sure that we have him back for the rest of the season,” Braun said.

Additionally, graduate student defensive back Garner Wallace and redshirt sophomore defensive back Josh Fussell both exited NU’s matchup against Oregon with injuries.

Braun said that he is optimistic Wallace will be back but characterized Fussell as more questionable for Saturday’s matchup.

