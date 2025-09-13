Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern offense still searching for identity after 34-14 Oregon loss

Kamran Nia/The Daily Northwestern
Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe carries the ball during Northwestern’s 34-14 loss to No. 4 Oregon.
Andrew Little, Senior Staffer
September 13, 2025

Ahead of an upcoming stretch of favorable home matchups against UCLA and Louisiana-Monroe, Northwestern has a crucial two weeks of rest and preparation following a 34-14 Saturday loss to No. 4 Oregon.

Entering their bye week, the ’Cats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) now have three games of film to look back on after two emphatic losses to College Football Playoff contenders with a win over an FCS opponent wedged between. 

Following Saturday’s loss in which the Ducks (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) held NU scoreless until the final quarter, coach David Braun said the team needs to use the break to look within and discover its identity.

“There’s an opportunity for us to go back and evaluate and say, ‘Who are we as a football team and as a coaching staff, and how do we put this team in position to do it the Wildcat way?’” Braun told reporters after Saturday’s loss.

The ’Cats racked up 178 rushing yards, two more than their Week 3 foes, in large part to redshirt freshman running back Dashun Reeder’s 79-yard touchdown in the game’s final two minutes. Despite struggles to impact the game’s score, NU attacked Oregon with long, run-heavy drives and play-action passes. 

NU won the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 32:17, but struggled to capitalize after crossing the 50-yard line to turn those drives into points. The ’Cats reached the red zone once, when redshirt sophomore Caleb Komolafe capped off a 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown with 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

“There was never a point where I didn’t feel like we were able to establish the line of scrimmage,” Braun said.

Through three games with the ’Cats, graduate transfer quarterback Preston Stone has already matched his career high of six interceptions. He struggled in NU’s two FBS matchups with Tulane and Oregon, averaging 148 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns per game with a 52.6% completion percentage.

When Stone transferred to NU this spring, both sides hoped his experience would provide stability at quarterback and elevate the team’s passing attack.

At SMU in 2023, Stone led a prolific passing offense that pushed the Mustangs to an 11-3 season and a conference title. His 28 passing touchdowns were 12th in the country. Last season, NU started two different quarterbacks and finished with the seventh-fewest passing yards among Power Four teams. 

In addition to the passing game’s slow start, the offense was without graduate student running back Cam Porter, who suffered a season-ending injury in NU’s home-opening win over Western Illinois. Porter, the second three-time captain in program history, led the ’Cats in rushing yards in 2023 and 2024 and was expected to lead a backfield trio with redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II and Komolafe.

In Porter’s absence, the backfield was split between Komolafe and Himon. Komolafe led the ’Cats with 16 carries, logging 53 yards and his first career rushing touchdown. Himon had 12 carries and two catches, leading the team with 118 all-purpose yards, including a 39-yard kick return.

Porter has been a staple of the team’s offense since 2020, but NU’s rushing attack responded well against an Oregon defense that gave up 16 points in its first two games. 

“(Cam Porter is) someone we look up to, so that was kind of a devastating loss, but it’s next man up,” Himon said. “I think me, Caleb and Dashun stepped up when our number was called. I trust in my o-line. We see that we can move the ball on anybody in the country.”

The ’Cats return to action on Sept. 27, when they host UCLA (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten).

Email: [email protected]

X: @little_andrew_3

 

Related Stories:

Football: Miscues plague Stone in 34-14 loss to No. 4 Oregon

Rapid Recap: No. 4 Oregon 34, Northwestern 14

Football: Caleb Komolafe braces for a larger running back role following Cam Porter’s injury

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone faces pressure in the pocket.
Football: Miscues plague Stone in 34-14 loss to No. 4 Oregon
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone prepares to hand the ball off during Northwestern's loss to No. 4 Oregon on Saturday.
Rapid Recap: No. 4 Oregon 34, Northwestern 14
Northwestern breaks from a huddle in its home-opener against Western Illinois.
Football: FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff to tape on Lakefill ahead of No. 4 Oregon matchup
Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe carries the ball in a game earlier this season.
Football: Caleb Komolafe braces for a larger running back role following Cam Porter’s injury
Graduate student running back Cam Porter in a game last season.
Football: Cam Porter ruled out for the season
Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Komolafe takes a handoff from graduate student quarterback Preston Stone. Komolafe rushed for 63 yards against Western Illinois.
Football: Wildcats run wild in 42-7 home-opening rout of Western Illinois
More in Latest Stories
Singer: I’ve spent the year exploring Chicago coffee shops. Here are my favorites.
Singer: I’ve spent the year exploring Chicago coffee shops. Here are my favorites.
People put flags into their holders.
Elected officials call for unity at city’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
A brown gavel pictured over white geometric shapes and a red background.
ASG Rules Committee overrules probation of College Republican senator
Northwestern celebrates after coming back from two sets down to beat Valparaiso Tuesday night.
Volleyball: Comeback ’Cats vanquish Valparaiso in five-set thriller
A building with steps and trees surrounding it
NU-City Committee spars over unoccupied properties, student move-ins ahead of 2025-26 school year
The Department of Homeland Security agents are not confirmed to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, EPD Cmdr. Scott Sophier said.
Department of Homeland Security agents make arrest in Evanston, city says
More in Sports
Senior Daniel Svärd posted Northwestern’s best individual round of the Sahalee Players Championship with a 3-under 69 in the second round.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 11th at Sahalee Players Championship
Junior forward Ashley Sessa during a game last year. Sessa attempted one shot before being ejected from the game.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends winning streak with 2-0 shutout of No. 8 Boston College
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid starred for NU at the Baylor Classic, notching 12 kills against Baylor and 17 against Saint Mary’s.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls short of Baylor upset, beats Saint Mary’s
Senior forward Alejandro Martinez Santamaria tries to prevent an opponent from clearing the ball in a game earlier this season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern ends stalemate in 87th minute, beats Xavier 1-0
Junior midfielder Ilse Tromp handles the ball in a game last season.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern yet to concede a goal this season, blanks No. 5 Duke 1-0
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II celebrates his first-quarter touchdown during Northwestern's dominant win over Western Illinois Friday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7