Football: Five stats to watch ahead of Northwestern’s game against UCLA

It’s been a long week without Northwestern football. Eleven days ago, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff had its first ever broadcast from Evanston ahead of a Wildcats’ (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) defeat at the hands of the then-No.4 Oregon Ducks.

The nationally-televised event drew in a rowdy crowd that brought buckets of energy to the Lakefill. But in the days since, with an NU bye week coinciding with the start of Fall Quarter, that buzz has quieted down.

After the brief hiatus, the ’Cats return to action at home against UCLA (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) Saturday afternoon.

Whether you are a NU sports junkie, need a refresher after the bye week or are new to the scene altogether, here are five things to keep an eye on ahead of the ’Cats game against the Bruins:

1. Negative plays on defense

Both defenses have struggled at the point of attack this season. The Bruins’ 1.67 tackles for loss per game is the worst among FBS teams and, if it holds, would be the lowest mark of any Big Ten team since Sports Reference started tracking the stat in 2005. The ’Cats are currently ranked 2nd worst among Power 4 teams, ahead of only UCLA, with 3.33 per game.

These totals include both teams’ efforts to disrupt their opponents with both their run defenses and pass rushes, where the two have especially struggled, with UCLA notching just two sacks and NU recording three in three games each this season.

Forcing negative plays is crucial to a defense’s success, and that impact is magnified by both teams’ struggles on the other side of the ball this season. However, both teams have also evaded negative offensive plays at a high level, residing within the top third of FBS teams this season in tackles for loss allowed.

A strong showing in the trenches from either squad could go a long way in determining the outcome of this game.

2. Impact of the run game

The ’Cats’ ground game has been the team’s engine so far and faces an advantageous matchup against a Bruins’ defense that is among the worst in both rushing yards allowed and yards per carry this season.

NU’s rushing attack has an advantage in the duel against UCLA’s rushing defense, and the coaching staff has shown it is willing to pound the rock against weaker opponents, with 41 attempts against Western Illinois earlier this year.

Given the circumstances, both redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe and redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II should have double-digit touches for the fourth straight game.

3. 2nd down struggles

Despite NU’s struggles on offense, the team has excelled on 1st down so far. It’s what happens later that’s caused so many issues.

According to ESPN’s EPA model — a metric of offensive efficiency that estimates how many more points a team is expected to score on a drive given the result of the play — NU ranks third lowest among all Power 4 teams for its average contributions from 2nd down plays.

While turnovers have been a consistent issue, struggling to maintain a rhythm in the passing game has been the primary culprit for this problem. Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone has completed just half of his 2nd down passes across the team’s three games this season, recording 130 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.



4. Following up on good plays

While difficulty establishing a rhythm pops up in the 2nd down data across all three contests, it’s been apparent to coach David Braun and his coaching staff since the Tulane game.

The ’Cats’ offense has particularly struggled to string positive plays together. After a negative play — meaning one with a negative EPA — NU responds with a positive one 51.4% of the time, the 10th highest rate in the country. After a positive play, that number craters to 36.7%.

That dip in efficiency is the 2nd worst of any FBS team. Luckily for the ’Cats, facing UCLA might be just what the team needs to stabilize those numbers.

Following a positive play by their opponents, the Bruins allow another 57% of the time, the most in the country by a wide margin.

The run game will likely shoulder the offensive load, but NU needs to find a way to complement it with a consistent passing attack to stay ahead of the sticks.

If the offense is going to stack positive plays together and hit on a higher percentage of its early-down throws, this is the game it should happen.

5. Consistency under center

For both Stone and the ’Cats, completing more than 60% of their passes seems to be the magic number — in games where he has thrown the ball at least 10 times, Stone is a perfect 9-0 when he hits that mark, versus 4-5 when he falls below it.

During Braun’s tenure, NU has only lost one game where it completed over 60% of its passes — last season’s matchup against Indiana. The ’Cats’ splits over the past three years of a 10-1 record in games above the 60% mark and 3-14 in games at or under it speaks for itself.

This is not a causal relationship, winning teams tend to complete their passes, but the sharp decline speaks a bit to the identity of what a winning, Stone-led NU looks like.

Neither he nor the team are built to succeed in high-variance offense, which sacrifices rhythm for big-play potential. But if the two can maintain a stable attack together, the results are historically favorable.

NU’s upcoming game against UCLA is a good opportunity to establish down-to-down consistency through the air, with the Bruins allowing a 75% completion percentage so far this season.

Stone currently sits at a 59.3% clip both this season and for his career, just eight completions from bumping both north of 60%.

At the end of the day, the numbers on the stat sheet don’t win games, but ones like these are good to keep an eye on.

