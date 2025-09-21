Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds Washington to 1-1 draw

With under five minutes remaining in Northwestern’s Thursday night matchup at Washington, both sides pressed to break a 1-1 stalemate.

Freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson had recorded seven saves for the Wildcats (4-1-4, 0-0-2 Big Ten) — just one away from a new career high.

Huskies (4-1-4, 1-0-1 Big Ten) midfielder Jadyn Holdenreid launched the team’s first and only corner kick of the match, which deflected into the path of teammate Lucy Newlin. Nelson leapt to block Newlin’s shot for her eighth save of the evening.

Nelson’s save, however, floated dangerously in front of goal where Husky midfielder Kelsey Branson capitalized on the rebound and sent a bouncing header past Nelson into the back of the net.

NU appeared on the brink of heartbreak. But the assistant referee’s flag was raised, signaling an offside in the buildup. The call was confirmed after video review, and the match ended at 1-1.

Neither team dominated possession throughout the match, especially during a scoreless first half with missed chances from both sides.

But in the 51st minute, Husky goalkeeper Tanner Ijams dropped junior forward Megan Norkett’s corner kick in just the right position for senior midfielder Caterina Regazzoni to nudge the ball into the goal from inside the six-yard box.

NU’s pace intensified from there until Washington midfielder Kalea Eichenberger scored a deflected effort in the 72nd minute, snuffing out the ’Cats’ momentum and Nelson’s clean sheet.

Although the ’Cats left Washington with only one point instead of three, they were one offsides call away from coming away empty-handed.

NU concludes its Pacific Northwest road trip Sunday at 2 p.m. against Oregon, where it looks to continue a six-game unbeaten streak.

