Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds Washington to 1-1 draw

Daily file photo by Anna Watson
Junior forward Megan Norkett dribbles the ball during a match last season.
Desiree Luo, Senior Staffer
September 21, 2025

With under five minutes remaining in Northwestern’s Thursday night matchup at Washington, both sides pressed to break a 1-1 stalemate. 

Freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson had recorded seven saves for the Wildcats (4-1-4, 0-0-2 Big Ten) — just one away from a new career high. 

Huskies (4-1-4, 1-0-1 Big Ten) midfielder Jadyn Holdenreid launched the team’s first and only corner kick of the match, which deflected into the path of teammate Lucy Newlin. Nelson leapt to block Newlin’s shot for her eighth save of the evening. 

Nelson’s save, however, floated dangerously in front of goal where Husky midfielder Kelsey Branson capitalized on the rebound and sent a bouncing header past Nelson into the back of the net.

NU appeared on the brink of heartbreak. But the assistant referee’s flag was raised, signaling an offside in the buildup. The call was confirmed after video review, and the match ended at 1-1. 

Neither team dominated possession throughout the match, especially during a scoreless first half with missed chances from both sides.

But in the 51st minute, Husky goalkeeper Tanner Ijams dropped junior forward Megan Norkett’s corner kick in just the right position for senior midfielder Caterina Regazzoni to nudge the ball into the goal from inside the six-yard box. 

NU’s pace intensified from there until Washington midfielder Kalea Eichenberger scored a deflected effort in the 72nd minute, snuffing out the ’Cats’ momentum and Nelson’s clean sheet.

Although the ’Cats left Washington with only one point instead of three, they were one offsides call away from coming away empty-handed. 

NU concludes its Pacific Northwest road trip Sunday at 2 p.m. against Oregon, where it looks to continue a six-game unbeaten streak.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern pegged back in 1-1 draw with No. 11 Iowa 

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern upsets No. 4 TCU 1-0 in hostile territory 

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds on for 1-0 win over Butler 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor star as the leading men in the film "The History of Sound."
Reel Thoughts: ‘The History of Sound’ strikes a few wrong chords, gets back on key with soundtrack and acting
Midnight Circus performed four shows at Tallmadge Park on Saturday and Sunday in addition to The Actors Gym’s 30th Birthday Bash.
The Actors Gymnasium celebrates 30 years of circus, spectacle and community
The door and window outside The Daily Northwestern.
The Daily Northwestern awarded Solutions Journalism Network grant
Graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer during a game last season. She scored her first goal of the season Sunday.
Field Hockey: Tromp shines as No. 1 Northwestern takes down Delaware, Villanova
A squadron of Northwestern defenders lines up to block a Rutgers shot late in their 2-1 win Friday night.
Men’s Soccer: Nine-man Northwestern squeaks past Rutgers in 2-1 win
Sextou: I don’t have an internship and other world-ending problems
Sextou: I don’t have an internship and other world-ending problems
More in Sports
Junior libero Drew Wright prepares to serve in a match against Wisconsin last season.
Volleyball: Northwestern flattened by towering Tommies
Redshirt sophomore Rowan Sullivan finished seventh in his second appearance for the ‘Cats.
Golf: Northwestern teams finish fourth, sixth at Jackson T. Stephens Cup
Northwestern takes the field in its previous matchup against Oregon.
Football: The Gameday Staff gives its thoughts on the season so far
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid goes for a kill against Valparaiso earlier this season. Reid led the ’Cats with 11 kills in Monday’s game.
Volleyball: Northwestern defeats Rhode Island in straight sets to continue dominant non-conference run
Graduate student midfielder Joe Suchecki dribbles the ball in a match last season.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern comes back from two-goal deficit to defeat UC Riverside 3-2
Junior libero Drew Wright digs out a ball in a game vs. Valparaiso earlier this season.
Volleyball: Northwestern emerges unbeaten in Buffalo Classic
More in Women's Soccer
Junior forward Megan Norkett drives down the left wing in a game against Penn State in 2023. Norkett set up NU’s opening goal on Friday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern pegged back in 1-1 draw with No. 11 Iowa
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch, who scored Northwestern’s lone goal Thursday night, hustles after the ball in a game earlier this season.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern upsets No. 4 TCU 1-0 in hostile territory
Freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson prepares to pass the ball out to her teammates during Northwestern’s 1-0 win over Butler on Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds on for 1-0 win over Butler
Senior defender Brooke Miller surveys the field in a game last season.
Women’s Soccer: NU ties UW-Milwaukee 2-2 in Moynihan’s homecoming
Northwestern drew 1-1 against Kent State Sunday evening.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern ties Kent State 1-1 in home opener
Northwestern fell to No. 1 Duke Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: NU takes first loss of the season, falls 3-0 to No. 1 Duke