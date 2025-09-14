Subscribe
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern pegged back in 1-1 draw with No. 11 Iowa

Daily file photo Henry Frieman
Junior forward Megan Norkett drives down the left wing in a game against Penn State in 2023. Norkett set up NU’s opening goal on Friday.
Eli Kronenberg, Sports Editor
September 14, 2025

Fresh off its first top-10 win since 2022, Northwestern kept its momentum rolling by holding No. 11 Iowa to a 1-1 draw away from home in the team’s Big Ten opener.

It so nearly earned more.

The Wildcats (4-1-3, 0-0-1 Big Ten) traveled to Iowa City Friday night with a week of rest under their belt following a shock 1-0 victory over then-No. 4 TCU.

Coach Michael Moynihan made one change from the starting XI that toppled the Horned Frogs, inserting junior midfielder Holland Carey in place of freshman forward Liz Caldwell. Carey played 69 minutes off the bench at TCU, cementing her status as a vital piece of this ascendant NU team.

In a cagey first half, the ’Cats out-shot the Hawkeyes 4-2, but neither side managed an effort on target until the waning seconds of the half. Graduate student midfielder Kelsey Kwon tested Iowa goalkeeper Fernanda Mayrink, but the latter’s save brought the game to halftime.

NU found the breakthrough just over 10 minutes after the interval thanks to a moment of inspiration from junior forward Megan Norkett.

Norkett received the ball roughly forty yards out near the left sideline with her back turned away from goal and Iowa midfielder Abby Skiff attached at the hip. Sensing Skiff had closed down too tightly, Norkett effortlessly turned, shrugging off Skiff and embarking on a slaloming run towards goal.

With the ball on her left foot, Norkett shook off two additional tackles from Iowa players and drove to the byline before playing a slow-rolling, left-footed cutback that stranded the two Hawkeye center backs.

Norkett’s ball found the onrushing sophomore attacking midfielder Alex Fallon, who arrived just outside the six-yard box and hit the ball back from whence it came — her driven, right-footed effort left Mayrink with no chance.

Having worked hard to earn its advantage, NU found itself 20 minutes away from claiming the three points in enemy territory. However, a defensive miscommunication at the worst possible time proved costly.

In the 73rd minute, Iowa defender Miah Schueller played a lofted ball from the middle of the pitch into the penalty area. Sophomore defender Ava Goodin attempted to shepherd the ball into the safe arms of freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson, but Nelson had come off her line late.

Hawkeye defender Sammy Reimer stole in from behind Goodin and redirected the ball under Nelson into the path of her teammate, midfielder Millie Greer, who tapped into an empty net from three yards out. 

NU achieved two more shots on target in the final minutes but could not beat Mayrink again, and the match ended all square.

The ’Cats will now take a road trip to the Pacific Northwest, where they first take on Washington this Thursday. The match begins at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @EliKronenberg

