Women’s Soccer: Northwestern upsets No. 4 TCU 1-0 in hostile territory

For No. 4 TCU, a Thursday tilt against Northwestern wedged between matches with the Lone Star State’s biggest universities could’ve been easily overlooked.

But for the Wildcats (4-1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) — a team that has finished among the bottom five in the Big Ten in back-to-back seasons — it took just a few minutes to prove that they shouldn’t be discounted so quickly.

In a 1-0 upset over the Horned Frogs (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) Thursday night, coach Michael Moynihan’s squad struck first and took its early lead to the bank, ending the undefeated streak of its most formidable opponent thus far in hostile, 100-degree Texas territory.

The contest’s lone goal came in the seventh minute, when sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch found the back of the net with a left-footed effort from distance at the tail end of a prolific five-pass string in TCU territory.

Roesch received and returned passes from her teammates twice in the moments leading up to the goal, surveying all available options before taking the critical shot.

Before his group’s trip down South, Moynihan admitted that he believed the matchup against TCU would be a “real tough one,” adding that despite the difficult road test ahead, he hoped it would be “part of a building process.” Until Thursday, NU hadn’t won a game against a top-10 team in nearly three years.

Prior to their most recent win over Butler on Sunday, the ’Cats struggled to defend early leads, conceding late goals that altered the game’s outcome in contests against Kent State and Wisconsin-Milwaukee last week.

After reversing that trend in the Butler game, freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson called earlier losses “frustrating” and stressed the importance of “staying centered” in games where her team establishes an early lead.

Nelson and her teammates demonstrated that they’ve made that priority a focal point, maintaining their lead for 83 minutes Thursday night.

Though the freshman stood firm between the sticks once again, recording her fourth clean sheet in just eight career games, her defense ensured she had an easy workload against TCU as they allowed just one shot on goal.

NU’s backline trio of junior Maddie Finnerty, freshman Audrey Alberts and senior Brooke Miller had their work cut out for them in Texas, as their team’s shutout victory did not come without abortive scoring opportunities for the Horned Frogs.

Nelson previously said that she “look(s) past the shutouts” on her own statsheet, adding that holding an opponent scoreless is a much greater reflection on defensive play than it is on her.

Following a confidence-boosting win at TCU, the ’Cats will enjoy a seven-day break before they begin their conference slate at Iowa at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

