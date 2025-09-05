Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern upsets No. 4 TCU 1-0 in hostile territory

Daily file photo by Audrey Pachuta
Sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch, who scored Northwestern’s lone goal Thursday night, hustles after the ball in a game earlier this season.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
September 5, 2025

For No. 4 TCU, a Thursday tilt against Northwestern wedged between matches with the Lone Star State’s biggest universities could’ve been easily overlooked. 

But for the Wildcats (4-1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) — a team that has finished among the bottom five in the Big Ten in back-to-back seasons — it took just a few minutes to prove that they shouldn’t be discounted so quickly. 

In a 1-0 upset over the Horned Frogs (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) Thursday night, coach Michael Moynihan’s squad struck first and took its early lead to the bank, ending the undefeated streak of its most formidable opponent thus far in hostile, 100-degree Texas territory. 

The contest’s lone goal came in the seventh minute, when sophomore forward Kennedy Roesch found the back of the net with a left-footed effort from distance at the tail end of a prolific five-pass string in TCU territory.

Roesch received and returned passes from her teammates twice in the moments leading up to the goal, surveying all available options before taking the critical shot. 

Before his group’s trip down South, Moynihan admitted that he believed the matchup against TCU would be a “real tough one,” adding that despite the difficult road test ahead, he hoped it would be “part of a building process.” Until Thursday, NU hadn’t won a game against a top-10 team in nearly three years. 

Prior to their most recent win over Butler on Sunday, the ’Cats struggled to defend early leads, conceding late goals that altered the game’s outcome in contests against Kent State and Wisconsin-Milwaukee last week.

After reversing that trend in the Butler game, freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson called earlier losses “frustrating” and stressed the importance of “staying centered” in games where her team establishes an early lead. 

Nelson and her teammates demonstrated that they’ve made that priority a focal point, maintaining their lead for 83 minutes Thursday night. 

Though the freshman stood firm between the sticks once again, recording her fourth clean sheet in just eight career games, her defense ensured she had an easy workload against TCU as they allowed just one shot on goal. 

NU’s backline trio of junior Maddie Finnerty, freshman Audrey Alberts and senior Brooke Miller had their work cut out for them in Texas, as their team’s shutout victory did not come without abortive scoring opportunities for the Horned Frogs. 

Nelson previously said that she “look(s) past the shutouts” on her own statsheet, adding that holding an opponent scoreless is a much greater reflection on defensive play than it is on her. 

Following a confidence-boosting win at TCU, the ’Cats will enjoy a seven-day break before they begin their conference slate at Iowa at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories: 

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds on for 1-0 win over Butler

Women’s soccer: NU ties UW-Milwaukee 2-2 in Moynihan’s homecoming

Women’s Soccer: Northwestern ties Kent State 1-1 in home opener

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium will play host to Chicago Stars FC of the NWSL in the 2026 season.
NWSL’s Chicago Stars announce 2026 move to Northwestern Medicine Field
Current and former members of the House Committee on Education and Workforce, which President Michael Schill appeared before on Aug. 5, were among the first to voice their enthusiasm for his resignation.
Republicans celebrate President Michael Schill’s resignation as White House looks to ‘Make Northwestern Great Again’
The announcement came soon after University President Schill returned to appear before the House Committee on Education and Workforce on Aug. 5 in a closed session.
University President Michael Schill resigns amid ‘painful’ challenges
Photo of the Kellogg School of Management building
Northwestern gifted $20 million for Litowitz Center for Enlightened Disagreement
"Katabasis" is author R.F. Kuang's latest exploration into dark academia and fantasy.
R.F. Kuang’s ‘Katabasis’ fizzles out despite fascinating premise
Chicago was the first of three U.S. cities the band is visiting on their world tour.
Oasis delivers a supersonic performance well worth the 17-year wait
More in Sports
Junior midfielder Peter Riesz heads a ball during Northwestern’s 3-2 loss to UIC Monday night.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern fails to sustain comeback effort, falls 3-2 to UIC
Redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II rushed for 38 yards Saturday.
Football: Turnovers topple Northwestern offense in 23-3 loss to Tulane
Freshman goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson prepares to pass the ball out to her teammates during Northwestern’s 1-0 win over Butler on Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds on for 1-0 win over Butler
Northwestern huddles during a game last season.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern picks up where it left off, downs Richmond 4-0 in season-opener
Coach Tracey Fuchs will look to lead her Wildcats to their second straight national title.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern readies for quest toward consecutive national titles
Coach David Braun.
Football: Northwestern begins its season in disappointing fashion, falls 23-3 at Tulane