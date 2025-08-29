Football: Northwestern prepares for difficult Week 1 at Tulane

Saturday marks the start of the third chapter of coach David Braun’s journey leading Northwestern, with the Wildcats kicking off their 2025 season against Tulane in New Orleans.

Braun’s third season in Evanston comes with more stability than the others. In contrast to his last campaign’s commencement, he now has a year with his coordinators under his belt and a shiny, new quarterback in graduate student Preston Stone. Getting this season off on the right foot, though, will prove challenging.

NU has to face perhaps the nation’s best Group of Five team in Tulane. Last season, the Green Wave posted a 9-5 record — five more wins than the ’Cats —- en route to appearances in the American Athletic Conference championship and the Gasparilla Bowl.

This season, Tulane has the second-best chance among Group of Five contenders to reach the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN Analytics. Additionally, the Green Wave received 23 votes in the AP Top 25 Poll and 31 votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Braun told reporters during his Monday press conference that his team is fit for the challenge.

“The progress that we’ve made over the last year is something we’re excited about,” Braun said. “Ultimately, the things that we can control (are) showing up as the best versions of ourselves and making sure that all the hard work that’s been put in, the successful fall camp that we’ve completed, shows up in our performance on Saturday.”

It won’t be long before Braun’s squad is put to the test in the Big Easy, so here are some things to keep in mind as the matchup approaches.

Northwestern and Tulane hope to defy history

NU and Tulane have faced each other a total of four times, but it has been almost 69 years since the last clash. When the squads last faced in October of 1956, the Green Wave were still a member of the SEC and defeated the ’Cats 20-13 with three second quarter touchdowns.

The ’Cats hold a 1-3 all-time record against the Green Wave, and the odds of improving to two all-time wins are not in their favor.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” Braun said. “We know there’s going to be adversity. … We’ve embraced that with a mentality of ‘good.’ That’s the way we want to start off the season with an incredible challenge in front of us.”

However, history isn’t entirely friendly to the hosts either.

In Tulane coach Jon Sumrall’s three seasons as a head coach — two of which were at Troy — he has yet to beat a Power Four opponent. Against those teams, he has accumulated a 0-5 record with losses to Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Florida, and two losses to Kansas State.

Sumrall said protecting the football, dominating the line of scrimmage and not beating themselves are the keys to overcoming his Power Four hurdle. At the end of the day, though, the classification doesn’t mean anything.

“I don’t really overthink the conference affiliation too much on the outcome,” Sumrall told reporters at his Tuesday press conference. “I’ve lost to teams that weren’t Power Four teams too before. I’ve lost a little bit to everybody at some point in life.”

One team will have to chart a new course to achieve a week one victory.

New season, new Tulane

This offseason, NU had to prepare for Tulane without knowing much about how their opponent will look. As Sumrall pointed out, the Green Wave only returned five starters on offense and defense combined.

From all the turnover, their biggest question mark is at the quarterback position, and Sumrall joked that he is in no rush to name a starter.

“I’ll let somebody know right before we kick off,” Sumrall said.

The Tulane quarterback battle is a two-horse race between Jake Retzlaff and former Wildcat Brendan Sullivan, both of whom joined the team this offseason. The NU brass can plan using past film, but they haven’t seen Retzlaff or Sullivan play in a Tulane uniform.

Earlier this month, Sumrall told reporters he would consider playing two quarterbacks in the first game, but Retzlaff has taken the majority of the first time reps as of late.

Still, the ’Cats have to be ready for anything.

“All the guys, in evaluating the film, they are well-rounded quarterbacks,” Braun said. “Just having an understanding of how they may utilize certain schemes … or making sure that we have a plan that’s flexible throughout four quarters to adjust as needed.”

The cool ’Cats might be forced out of their element

The last time a Big Ten team came down to New Orleans was when NU visited Tulane Stadium in 1955, and a reason could be the weather.

During his Monday press conference, Braun mentioned multiple times that weather will play a factor in Saturday’s game. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s high is forecasted to be in the high 80s with the potential for rain and thunderstorms.

The hottest game the ’Cats played in last year was its 81 degree season opener against Miami (Ohio). Saturday’s game could easily top that mark and create a hot environment, especially with New Orleans’ humidity.

And, the potential for rain adds an additional hurdle.

Sumrall and the Green Wave took steps this week to prepare for the conditions, like waterlogging balls during a special teams period to get snappers and punters ready.

“You know in South Louisiana in late August, it’s going to be pretty muggy, and that’s just something we take on,” Sumrall said.

Both teams are taking everything into consideration to put themselves in the best position to start the season 1-0.

