Northwestern announces preseason updates to lakeside football stadium

Last fall, The Wall Street Journal dubbed a Saturday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium as “the hottest ticket in college football,” citing views of Lake Michigan as the preeminent cause of rising ticket prices despite a subpar season.

If that’s the case, upgrades to the temporary dwelling place are about to make it even hotter for the Wildcat’s second and final season in their lakeside abode.

On Tuesday, the University announced a handful of logistical and concession-related stadium improvements before coach David Braun’s squad takes the field for his third year at the helm.

As part of a reimagined beer garden, a multi-story bar and beverage structure will now stand in the facility’s southeast corner, serving a rotating menu of specialty cocktails and local beers. There, attendees can also purchase brunch drinks like bloody marys and mimosas for games with earlier start times.

Aside from bolstering its bevy of beverage choices, NU also announced new concession options, such as Wildcat Sweets, which will sell funnel cakes, candy and more in the stadium’s northeast corner. Fans can expect a rotating lineup of food options in the south concession pavilion as well as a plethora of food truck options featuring Evanston and Chicago businesses.

Logistically speaking, the student section will move closer to the ’Cats’ tunnel and sideline while paid premium options are expanded on both the east and west sides of the field. Upgrades to the facility’s audio and visual components will ensure fans can better hear announcements and play calls regardless of seat location.

Unlike last year, those travelling to the game by car can take the shuttle from the Ryan Field West Lot, a move aimed at accommodating those who park further away from the stadium.

NU will kick off its season at Tulane on August 30 and host its first of five games at Martin Stadium against Western Illinois the following weekend.



