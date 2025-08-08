Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern announces preseason updates to lakeside football stadium

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Northwestern’s student section will move closer to the team’s tunnel and sideline this season.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
August 8, 2025

Last fall, The Wall Street Journal dubbed a Saturday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium as “the hottest ticket in college football,” citing views of Lake Michigan as the preeminent cause of rising ticket prices despite a subpar season.

If that’s the case, upgrades to the temporary dwelling place are about to make it even hotter for the Wildcat’s second and final season in their lakeside abode. 

On Tuesday, the University announced a handful of logistical and concession-related stadium improvements before coach David Braun’s squad takes the field for his third year at the helm.

As part of a reimagined beer garden, a multi-story bar and beverage structure will now stand in the facility’s southeast corner, serving a rotating menu of specialty cocktails and local beers. There, attendees can also purchase brunch drinks like bloody marys and mimosas for games with earlier start times.

Aside from bolstering its bevy of beverage choices, NU also announced new concession options, such as Wildcat Sweets, which will sell funnel cakes, candy and more in the stadium’s northeast corner. Fans can expect a rotating lineup of food options in the south concession pavilion as well as a plethora of food truck options featuring Evanston and Chicago businesses.

Logistically speaking, the student section will move closer to the ’Cats’ tunnel and sideline while paid premium options are expanded on both the east and west sides of the field. Upgrades to the facility’s audio and visual components will ensure fans can better hear announcements and play calls regardless of seat location.

Unlike last year, those travelling to the game by car can take the shuttle from the Ryan Field West Lot, a move aimed at accommodating those who park further away from the stadium.

NU will kick off its season at Tulane on August 30 and host its first of five games at Martin Stadium against Western Illinois the following weekend.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories:

Wildcats preview season at Big Ten Football Media Days

Football: Former Northwestern tackle lands historic NFL contract extension

What’s next for Northwestern football’s undrafted free agents

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
Former Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater at Northwestern’s 2021 Pro Day.
Football: Former Northwestern tackle lands historic NFL contract extension
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone throws a pass during Northwestern’s spring practice.
Football: Braun, players preview 2025 season at Big Ten Football Media Days
A.J. Henning runs onto the field before Northwestern’s game against Purdue last season. Henning signed a 3-year, $2.98 million contract with $150,000 guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.
Football: What’s next for Northwestern’s slate of undrafted free agents
Marshall Lang tallied 48 receptions, 491 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns over his five-year Northwestern career.
Football: Tight end Marshall Lang signs with Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agent
A.J. Henning caught 59 passes for 603 yards and four touchdowns for Northwestern last season.
Football: Wide receiver A.J. Henning inks undrafted free agency deal with Miami Dolphins
Graduate student offensive lineman Martes Lewis at practice Saturday. Lewis comes to Northwestern as a transfer from Minnesota.
Football: Reshaped offensive line boasts depth, experience ahead of 2025 season
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern was among 32 schools accused of using the early decision process to drive up prices.
Northwestern named among top universities in price inflation lawsuit
Winiarsky: Northwestern’s new admissions component undermines the value of empathetic discussions
Winiarsky: Northwestern’s new admissions component undermines the value of empathetic discussions
The Chicago skyline as seen from nearby the CTA Red Line Sox-35th station in June.
A beginner’s guide to exploring Chicago neighborhoods
Ultimately, to understand Evanston is to wrestle with its contradictions by exploring the city, its people and their stories.
“Heavenston” history lesson: what newcomers should know
Klineman: Hey JB, this story belongs to Texas Democrats
Klineman: Hey JB, this story belongs to Texas Democrats
City operations moved to Lorraine H. Morton City Hall downtown on April 1.
Year in Review: Top Evanston stories from a year of transition
More in Sports
Brooks Barnhizer tosses a pass during a January game at Purdue.
Men’s Basketball: Brooks Barnhizer reflects on ‘lifelong connections’ at NU following NBA Draft
Brooks Barnhizer drives to the basket in a game against Michigan State this season. Barnhizer became the first Northwestern player to be selected in the NBA Draft since Evan Eschmeyer in 1999.
Men’s Basketball: Thunder select NU’s Barnhizer in second round of NBA Draft
The $2.8 billion House v. NCAA settlement means that student-athletes will now be able to receive payments directly from their university.
House v. NCAA settlement set to transform Northwestern athletics
Jackson spoke to The Daily about Ryan Field and the impending House vs. NCAA settlement decision Monday.
Q&A: Athletic Director Mark Jackson discusses first year on the job, Ryan Field updates
Martinelli will return to Northwestern for his final year of eligibility. The Glenview, Illinois native set the program's single-season scoring record last season.
Men’s Basketball: Nick Martinelli withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to NU for senior season
Cyrus Mahjoob prepares to hit a forehand. The Rockville, Maryland, native comes to Northwestern with two years of eligibility remaining.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern bolsters lineup with addition of Georgia transfer Cyrus Mahjoob