Evanston and Chicago-area Juneteenth events commemorate Black independence

Evanston and Chicago-area organizations are hosting events to bring Black communities together for Juneteenth on Thursday. Recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth celebrates Black freedom and reflects on the emancipation of enslaved people 160 years ago.

Check out these events happening throughout the week:

Juneteenth Breakfast with Jonathan Eig

Join Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jonathan Eig from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Thursday at 1001 N. Crosby St. for a special conversation about the intersection of race and sports, free of charge. Eig’s expertise stems from his extensive research for his biographies about Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr.

My Block, My Hood, My City Juneteenth Service and Celebration

My Block, My Hood, My City is a nonprofit that serves underprivileged youth in Chicago’s South and West Sides. In honor of Juneteenth, the organization will rally volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday to distribute box fans to older Chicago residents followed by a free celebration full of food, music and activities at Hamilton Park.

In Our Ancestors’ Footsteps: We Can’t Be Broken

The Community Renewal Society is hosting a free event Thursday from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in Chicago’s South Side to reflect on and continue to strive for Black liberation. The afternoon will feature cookouts, an author’s roundtable, musical performances, gallery presentations and more in honor of Juneteenth with a focus on Black unity and healing.

Transcendence: A Black Variety Show

Celebrate the intersection of Juneteenth and Pride Month from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday at Dorothy, a lesbian cocktail lounge in West Town. For tickets costing $12 in advance or $15 at the door, 21+ audience members can enjoy acts from local Black trans bands, burlesque and drag performers.

Free Flow After Dark: A Juneteenth Celebration

Head over to Free Flow Kitchen on 1623 Simpson Street from 6-10 p.m. on Friday June 20 for a special menu full of soul and spice from Chef Nina Wade. Tickets for the event cost $28.52.

Evanston Juneteenth Parade

On Saturday, the City of Evanston, in partnership with Evanston Present and Future will host its sixth annual Juneteenth Parade. The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from Evanston Township High School and make its way north to conclude at the old Evanston Civic Center on Ridge Avenue. Past parades have featured cheerleaders, balloons in color of the pan-African flag and local organizations to celebrate progress made throughout history and recognize the ongoing fight for equal rights.

A Divine Nine Juneteenth Legacy Celebration

To close out the weekend, the City of Evanston will hold a free community celebration following the Parade from 12-4 p.m. at Ingraham Park. Community members are invited to learn from spoken word artists and guest speakers, listen to a live concert performance, and enjoy artisan and food vendors to honor Black culture, history and achievements. The event will also recognize the nine Black Greek sororities and fraternities, known as the Divine Nine, that comprise the National Panhellenic Council.

Email: [email protected]

