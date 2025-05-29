Pride Month 2025: Evanston and Chicago’s lineup of events celebrating love and unity

Evanston and Chicago are getting ready for Pride Month with a multitude of vibrant events. Here’s a few events to look forward to in June to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Car Parade

Kicking off the month, Evanston Pride’s annual Car Parade rolls out Sunday, June 1. Cars will gather at 11 a.m. and take off at 1 p.m., starting the route at Evanston Township High School, moving south and looping around before ending at Ingraham Park. The event will feature performances before the parade, and snacks will also be provided.

Interfaith Family Pride Fest

The First Congregational Church of Evanston will host the event Sunday, June 8 from 2-5 p.m. at Raymond Park. Attendees can expect music, performances, games, art and ice cream. The festival aims to foster connections between religious congregations and the LGBTQ+ community.

Candlelight Vigil & Remembrance Ceremony

Individuals will gather Sunday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Park to honor lost members of the queer and trans community, hosted by Evanston Pride. By “sharing memories and speaking their names,” this event will foster a sense of community, healing and solidarity, according to Evanston Pride’s website.

Pride Trivia Night

Adults can test their knowledge of LGBTQ+ pop culture and history Monday, June 16 from 6-7:30 p.m at Main Library’s Innovation Station. Solo or team competitors are welcome, and snacks and drinks will be provided.

Teen Pride Party

On Tuesday, June 17 from 6-8 p.m., teens in grades 6 to 12 can celebrate pride at Robert Crown Branch Library Reading Garden. With activities and snacks, the party is a true celebration of love, self-expression and community for teens.

Drag Queen Bingo

Miss Coco Sho-Nell will be hosting bingo in Evanston Public Library’s Community Meeting Room Saturday, June 21 from 3-4:30 p.m. Get ready to shout “Bingo!” and maybe snatch some prizes.

Chicago Pride Fest

On June 21 and 22 in the Northalsted neighborhood, the 24th annual festival will feature three stages, a Youth Pride Space, performers, guest speakers and over 150 vendors.

Chicago Pride Parade

“United in Pride” is the theme of PRIDEChicago’s 54th annual parade Sunday, June 29 starting at 11 a.m. The parade will start at West Sheridan and Broadway, ending at Diversey and Sheridan at 2 p.m. This year’s parade recognizes the power of the collective, the theme urging a call to action beyond the celebration of the community.

