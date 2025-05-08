Northwestern NPHC hosts first annual yard show in celebration of Black Greek life

Northwestern’s National Pan-Hellenic Council hosted a “yard show” in celebration of NU’s historically Black Greek system outside Scott Hall Wednesday evening.

The show featured performances from NU’s chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho.

The event was hosted in celebration of all of the NPHC, also known as the “Divine 9,” a council composed of historically African American fraternities and sororities. Notably, the formerly inactive chapters of Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho, welcomed new members to their organization this Spring.

“It’s cool to be a part of (Black Greek life), to help grow it, especially to bring my org back on the yard,” Communication junior Chloe Coenraets, the sole new member of the Eta chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, said.

The yard show attracted more than 150 members of the NU community as well as visitors from other collegiate NPHC chapters in the Chicago area. Despite the cold temperatures and setting sun, students of various ages and walks of life cheered heartily for about an hour.

“I think (the yard show) is just an opportunity for the Black community to express themselves,” Communication freshman Gabrielle Wilson said. “We’re a minority, so small events like this are very impactful on the community.”

Gallery • 4 Photos Nola Williams/The Daily Northwestern Weinberg junior Blaire Batista holds her position with encouragement from her sorors, fellow members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

In the wake of recent measures to limit DEI, the Black community and the NPHC specifically saw a need to celebrate their culture and prevalence on campus, according to Weinberg junior Blaire Batista, who is an NU NPHC co-programming chair and a member of Delta Sigma Theta.

Each active NU chapter performed in order of their founding, as per tradition. Performances included stepping — a dance style using the body as an instrument — and the organizations’ respective “strolls.” The dance routines have been a traditional aspect of NPHC organizations and African American culture since the early 1900s.

In the spirit of service — a core principle of all NPHC organizations — students donated more than 100 canned food items in exchange for items like soda, popcorn and Chick-fil-A sandwiches, all of which will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository later this month.

Following the official show, graduating seniors of NU’s NPHC chapters were presented with stoles featuring their respective organizations’ colors and Greek letters to wear during their upcoming graduation ceremony.

The event concluded with line dances such as the “Tamia Shuffle,” “Boots on the Ground” and popular “stroll songs” to which members of the University and other local collegiate NPHC chapters performed their signature moves.

