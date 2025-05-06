2025 Met Gala celebrates Black style and superb tailoring

Over 300 celebrities, creative directors and fashion elites walked the blue carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala Monday night. Also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the annual haute couture fundraiser celebrates the museum’s latest exhibition while raising funds for the institute.

This year’s theme was not only personal, but more important than ever. Titled “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the Spring 2025 exhibition highlights how dandyism, fashion that combats systems of oppression, and personal style has influenced Black identities and menswear in the United States.

Inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” the exhibition presents historical artifacts, photographs and clothing that have defined Black style thus far. This distinct yet fascinating perspective on fashion is a part of The Met’s ever-evolving commitment to diversifying its collections in an authentic and truthful manner.

In February 2025, Vogue announced the accompanying theme for the exhibition’s grand opening, now known as “Tailored For You.” This theme pays homage to the exhibition’s focus on menswear and finely fitted garments, which is a key feature to dandyism. Personal style combined with historical silhouettes, such as the Zoot Suit of the 1940s, are key examples of the theme.

In previous years, we have seen many invited guests not embrace the theme with open arms. Far too often, we see the boring black and white style as a key “inspiration” when it’s clearly not the case. With a theme like this, many showed out and off.

American singer-songwriter, actress and host of the carpet Teyana Taylor walked up the steps of The Met in true dapper fashion. A burgundy zoot-suit-esque ensemble with a feather fedora, red cane, floral-inspired fascinators, leather gloves, wallet chains, a custom pair of Marc Jacobs Kiki boots and a luxurious durag with a train was the perfect look to commence fashion’s biggest night.

Created by Oscar-winning designer Ruth E. Carter, the look featured sharp tailoring, fearless self-expression and detailing that an icon like Dapper Dan would admire.

American rapper and singer-songwriter Doechii made her debut at The Met in her signature chic way. Dressed by Louis Vuitton, the self-proclaimed “Swamp Princess” sported an afro, a monogrammed tailcoat and vest, a burgundy bowtie, a gold buckle white belt, high waisted checkered shorts and matching burgundy socks and platform Mary Jane loafers.

Jewelry, a cigar and “LV” branded blush were all innovative ways to imagine tailoring. Doechii’s look was one of the many definitions of Black and Brown excellence throughout the carpet.

Throughout the night, couples, friends and family members walked the carpet in unison. Disco icon Diana Ross shut down the Met while wearing a Ugo Mozie silver dress, extravagant feather hat and a jaw-dropping 18-foot-long train that had the names of all of her children and grandchildren stitched on it. Her son, Evan Ross, accompanied the singer up the steps of the Met as she broke her 22-year hiatus from the event.

Musical powerhouse couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz stunted their finest custom Moncler ensembles that has become the talk of the town. Keys’ well-tailored suit with a sculpted bustier and sweetheart neckline, puffer shawl and crystal headpiece complemented Beats’ fresh yet timeless look, which was perfectly adorned with a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and a durag.

Love has never looked better, especially at an event like The Met.

Despite a high number of stunning, on-theme outfits, there will always be a select few who lackt the confidence to wear an extravagant outfit to an event like The Met. Those who should’ve skipped the carpet and disappointed in the fashion department included Shou Zi Chew, James Corden, Gustav Magnar Witzøe, Gayle King and Heidi Klum.

For a special night celebrating Black tailoring and style, this year’s Met was one for the books – and will be regarded as one of the best themes in history. Celebrating the Black community, which has consistently created culture, has never been more important than now, and I hope to see The Met continue their journey in diversifying their exhibitions and themes in the future.

Email: [email protected]

X: @alexbespeakin

Related Stories:

— 2024 Met Gala reawakens fashion with florals

— Hernandez Gonzalez: Fashion is the perfect form of self expression

— NU students discuss impacts of Met Gala on students, on-campus fashion