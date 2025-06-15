Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Pope Leo XIV draws crowd of 30,000 to Rate Field for first American address

Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern
Catholic nuns chat with those gathered at Rate Field before heading inside to celebrate Mass.
Audrey Pachuta, Managing Editor
June 15, 2025

Crowds larger than those that might typically gather at Rate Field on a sunny Saturday afternoon spilled out of CTA Red Line trains at Sox-35th, then quickly funneled into lines to have their bags checked and tickets scanned.

Many wore White Sox gear: jerseys, hats, old windbreakers. Families, friends and even groups of Catholic nuns all converged for the same reason.

They hadn’t come for baseball.

They’d come for the Chicago-born pope.

Catholic nuns from various orders came to Rate Field to hear Pope Leo XIV’s message Saturday (Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern)

An estimated 30,000 people gathered in the ballpark for Pope Leo XIV’s first address to an American audience since he was elected last month.  

In a nearly eight-minute video made exclusively for those at Rate Field, the Pope focused his message toward young people in the stands.

“You are the promise of hope for so many of us,” Leo said, his image projected on the jumbotron just beside a large Binny’s Beverage Depot ad. “The world looks to you as you look around yourselves and say: ‘We need you, we want you to come together to share with us in this common mission, as Church and in society, of announcing a message of true hope.”

The afternoon unfolded with prayer, song and a 4 p.m. mass led by Cardinal Blase Cupich. But before the formality set in, many took a moment to relish the beautiful strangeness of the scene.

Donna Makowski and Steve Siordia — friends for 27 years — rounded the corner toward the ballpark’s main entrance beside the team store, snapping photos of a group of nuns in white habits as they stood on the lawn.

Pushing a stroller with Siordia’s two young daughters, who were dressed in white dresses and glittery shoes for the occasion, the pair paused for a moment to take it all in. 

“This is history. This is actual history,” Makowski repeated. “And it’s a good way to bring people back into the Church.”

Donna Makowski and Steve Siordia pose with Siordia’s daughters in front of Rate Field.

For both of them, the setting mattered. 

A ballfield. An American pope. It felt like a celebration of faith that could appeal to younger people, they said.

Siordia saw the event as particularly important because his older daughter, who did not attend Saturday’s celebration, had once opted to leave the Church, but has since found her way back.

Despite his appreciation of the moment’s solemnity, Siordia was still willing to crack a few jokes. 

“It’s the only sellout of the Sox season,” he said with a chuckle. 

Siordia wasn’t the only one with baseball on his mind ahead of Leo’s address. 

Al Martinez, a South Side native, stood outside the park’s entrance, admiring a t-shirt he’d just won in a papal trivia contest. When a man wearing a Cubs jacket walked by, instinct kicked in. 

“Hey police! We can’t let a Cubs fan in here,” he shouted toward a nearby Chicago officer. 

Maybe it was leftover tension from the day Leo was elected, when Chicago’s National League team had rushed to claim him as one of their own. Maybe some rivalries run too deep for even papal unity to fix.

Al Martinez poses with a t-shirt he won by answering a trivia question about the pope. (Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern)

Nearly two decades earlier, Martinez sat at that same park, unaware that a future pope was attending the same 2005 World Series game he was.

“They could’ve picked a pope from anywhere in the world, but they decided to pick an American pope and he just happened to be from the South Side of Chicago and be a Sox fan,” Martinez said. 

While Martinez reminisced on the days of yore, when his beloved team secured baseball’s highest title, he added a “blessing from the Vatican” to his list of things — like roster changes and a new stadium — that he thinks could make the team better. 

Further off from the stadium’s entrance, Patrick Kennedy, who graduated from Villanova University, Leo’s alma mater, stood in the parking lot as he chatted with friends and strangers. 

Trekking from the West Loop to attend Saturday’s service, Kennedy said that while “every pope is (his) pope,” he feels particularly close to Leo because of their shared Augustinian education, city and baseball team. 

“Before becoming pope, before becoming cardinal and even before becoming a priest, (Leo) walked among us here in Chicago,” Kennedy said. 

While many attendees wore their White Sox gear, Kennedy sported a Villanova Cross Country quarter zip and a “Jesuits Midwest” hat. He held a Chicago flag that swapped Leo’s face for its middle star.

Kennedy drew connections between Leo and his predecessor, Pope Francis, as both came from smaller religious orders that focused on community and service. 

On a day when “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump’s administration swept across the nation and a military parade rolled through Washington D.C., Kennedy thought it was particularly important to have an event like the one held at Rate Field. 

He believed that while nonviolent demonstrations may be “the way some people carry out the Gospel,” many protests can get “hijacked” by those who have no intention of promoting peace. 

Though Leo’s address was scheduled before word of rallies spread, Kennedy believed that its simultaneous occurrence prompted the perfect moment to come together and celebrate “our hometown son.”

“Here’s a man who’s going to be known worldwide, and he started here in Chicago,” Kennedy said. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories:

‘Habemus Papam!’: Evanston, Cook County Catholics embrace Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV

Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV inspires mass-es to screen ‘Conclave’

Gallery: ‘No Kings’ protests take Evanston, Chicago by storm

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Over 1,000 Shore community members gathered at Fountain Square to protest the Trump administration, waving around American flags and homemade protest signs.
Indivisible Evanston rallies North Shore residents for ‘No Kings’ protest
Many demonstrators carried American flags at Chicago’s “No Kings” rally held in opposition to President Donald Trump’s administration Saturday.
Flags of protest and pride, Chicago’s ‘No Kings’ protesters don stars and stripes
In the heart of Chicago’s Loop, protesters held signs and flags that criticized Trump’s immigration policies, as well as a wide range of other policy-related concerns.
Gallery: ‘No Kings’ protests take Evanston, Chicago by storm
Go Green Wilmette volunteers instructed Bright Horizons students on how to plant pollinator-friendly flowers during the annual Garden Party
Imagination and play blossom at Bright Horizons Evanston’s annual Garden Party
NU alumnus Dan Tully announced his bid for the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday.
Second NU alum announces congressional bid for Illinois’ 8th District
Ald. Shawn Iles (3rd) answers questions from residents at a ward meeting Tuesday night.
Affordable housing clash dominates Ald. Shawn Iles' inaugural 3rd Ward meeting
More in Events
Mayor Daniel Biss looks on as Skip Sams plays the ukulele during Evanston Pride’s Fifth Annual Candlelight Vigil and Remembrance Ceremony Sunday evening.
‘Wholly loved’: Community members gather for Evanston Pride’s annual candlelight vigil
A crowd of people of all ages sit in an open park on blankets.
Evanston’s Starlight Concert & Movie Series returns to the city’s parks June 10
A woman speaks into a microphone on a stage.
Fifth annual Umbrella Arts Festival celebrates Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month
A group plays music together on the street.
Jazz quartet brings live music to downtown Evanston this summer
Diverse hands with pride paraphernalia
Pride Month 2025: Evanston and Chicago’s lineup of events celebrating love and unity
A man speaks into a microphone.
Community honors deceased service members at annual Memorial Day Ceremony
More in Latest Stories
The cast of “The Phoenician Scheme” and Anderson stand under the words “The Phoenician Scheme.”
Reel Thoughts: Wes Anderson again proves style can have substance with ‘The Phoenician Scheme’
“Materialists” released nationwide Friday, marking director Celine Song’s second feature film.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Materialists’ offers a beautiful but rushed meditation on modern dating, love
Four winners of the Morton Schapiro Distinguished Secondary School Teacher Award will be recognized at Northwestern’s Sunday commencement ceremony.
Schapiro Award winners reflect on the importance of high school education
LTE: 51 Northwestern faculty call on transparency, dialogue from Schill
LTE: 51 Northwestern faculty call on transparency, dialogue from Schill
Family sits around a table.
Q&A: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry reflect on the series’ third season
Former College Democrats Co-President and Weinberg junior Clark Mahoney said he thinks it’s “easier” for liberal NU students to express their opinions on campus than it is for conservatives.
‘Safety in numbers’: Liberal NU students discuss consensus politics, cordial disagreement