Gallery: ‘No Kings’ protests take Evanston, Chicago by storm

Protesters attended “No Kings” rallies in Evanston and Chicago Saturday, two of more than 1,500 nationwide demonstrations held against President Donald Trump’s administration.

In Evanston, more than 1,000 North Shore residents gathered in Fountain Square, including longtime U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) and Mayor Daniel Biss.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, tens of thousands swarmed Daley Plaza and its surrounding streets, marching north on Dearborn Street toward the Chicago River after the initial rally’s conclusion.

