Gallery: ‘No Kings’ protests take Evanston, Chicago by storm

Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern
In the heart of Chicago’s Loop, protesters held signs and flags that criticized Trump’s immigration policies, as well as a wide range of other policy-related concerns.
Audrey Pachuta and Marisa Guerra Echeverria
June 14, 2025

Protesters attended “No Kings” rallies in Evanston and Chicago Saturday, two of more than 1,500 nationwide demonstrations held against President Donald Trump’s administration. 

In Evanston, more than 1,000 North Shore residents gathered in Fountain Square, including longtime U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) and Mayor Daniel Biss.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, tens of thousands swarmed Daley Plaza and its surrounding streets, marching north on Dearborn Street toward the Chicago River after the initial rally’s conclusion.

Longtime U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) attended the Evanston “No Kings” protest at Fountain Square. Before joining the crowd, she took to the stage to advocate for accessible health care as demonstrators chanted, “Thank you, Jan.” (Marisa Guerra Echeverria/The Daily Northwestern)
Following a rally at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago, protesters marched north on Dearborn Street in what organizers believed to be one of the largest of more than 1,500 “No Kings” protests across the country Saturday. (Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern)
Evanston Mayor and congressional candidate Daniel Biss decried the Trump administration’s decision to send the National Guard to suppress protests in Los Angeles. He called the effort a trick from the “fascist playbook” as he rallied Evanston residents to stick up for their values. (Marisa Guerra Echeverria/The Daily Northwestern)
Some Chicago protesters sported signs related to the American Revolution, comparing Trump to the monarchical power former British colonists rebelled against in 1776. (Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern)
Multiple protest attendees praised the Evanston crowd for its generational diversity. Event speaker and CEO of Justice Informed Xavier Ramey particularly thanked the elders in the crowd for their presence, prompting smiles in the audience.
(Marisa Guerra Echeverria/The Daily Northwestern)
Protesters poured out of Daley Plaza and into the surrounding Chicago streets. (Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern)
Many North Shore community members arrived at the Evanston protest carrying signs made from various creative mediums — from handmade quilts to painted cardboard — to speak out against the Trump administration and its political agenda. (Marisa Guerra Echeverria/The Daily Northwestern)
A man wore a homemade military tank costume as a way to engage and spark conversation with other Chicago protest attendees Saturday. (Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern)
Several demonstrators at Evanston’s Fountain Square waved orange mylar balloons depicting President Donald Trump as a diapered infant. (Marisa Guerra Echeverria/The Daily Northwestern)

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Marisa_G_Ech

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

