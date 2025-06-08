Gallery: Tag’s Bakery centers family, serves artfully made treats for 57 years

Evanston has had its own family-run bakery at 2010 Central St. for almost 90 years: Tag’s Bakery. For about 57 of those years, it has belonged to the Vetter family.

Tag’s is owned by Gretchen Vetter, whose father bought the bakery from its previous owners back in 1968. After purchasing the store, he changed the bakery’s name from Tag’s Home Bakery to Tag’s Bakery. Vetter and her brother took over the family business in 1999.

Tag’s has since expanded, survived a pandemic, seen a wealth of renovations, and opened and closed a small cafe next door.

Family is at the center of everything at Tag’s, Vetter said, whether it’s the decades-old florentine recipe popularized by Vetter’s father or the personal relationships Vetter and the employees have with customers.

Tag’s has almost 30 employees, some of whom have worked at the bakery for more than 25 years. Several employees described the bakery staff as one big family.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done, and my staff has been great, working with me and helping me with ideas to keep the place going, keep it open,” Vetter said. “And that’s what’s nice about my staff. They care.”

Tag’s is known for its florentines, custom cakes and variety of desserts and savory items. Now, Vetter said, Northwestern students, faculty and staff can order Tag’s on UberEats with a 10% discount for easy access to delicious treats.

